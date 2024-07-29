Emeis: plans to acquire 8 clinics this year
These 8 real estate assets will be included in the portfolio of real estate assets that the Group intends to dispose of in the coming months.
The value of the transaction amounts to 185 million euros excluding transfer duties, involving a cash outflow of 120 million euros and the assumption of 65 million euros in real estate lease commitments.
