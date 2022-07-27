eMemory Technology : Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 2.Company name:eMemory Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Resolutions of the Board on 2022/07/27 are as follows: (1) Acknowledged the loans that had been signed with the bank for business operation needs (2) Approved the transfer of employee stock option certificates first issued in 2016 to general shares and relevant change of registration (3) Approved the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report (4) Approved the proposal to amend the Company's regulations of corporate governance (5) Approved the employee stock option certificates of subsidiary which are distributed to the managers of the Company (6) Approved the distribution proposal for the respective remuneration of Directors of the Company in 2021 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None