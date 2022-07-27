eMemory Technology : Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
07/27/2022
Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
2022/07/27
eMemory Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
2022/07/27
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.Company name:eMemory Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Resolutions of the Board on 2022/07/27 are as follows:
(1) Acknowledged the loans that had been signed with the bank for
business operation needs
(2) Approved the transfer of employee stock option certificates first
issued in 2016 to general shares and relevant change of registration
(3) Approved the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report
(4) Approved the proposal to amend the Company's regulations of corporate
governance
(5) Approved the employee stock option certificates of subsidiary which are
distributed to the managers of the Company
(6) Approved the distribution proposal for the respective remuneration of
Directors of the Company in 2021
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
