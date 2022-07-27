Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. EMemory Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3529   TW0003529004

EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3529)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-25
1145.00 TWD   -1.29%
05:12aEMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
05:12aEMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors approved the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report
PU
07/22EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : To announce eMemory's recent financial information due to abnormal stock trading in TPEx market as requested by the authority
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMemory Technology : Board of Directors approved the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report

07/27/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 16:57:02
Subject 
 eMemory Board of Directors approved the 2022 second
quarter consolidated financial report
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/07/27
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/07/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,523,399
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,523,399
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):873,356
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):903,421
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):771,979
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):774,943
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):10.39
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,069,591
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,803,962
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,228,942
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

eMemory Technology Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
