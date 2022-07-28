eMemory Technology : announces the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report
07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
17:00:51
Subject
eMemory announces the 2022 second quarter consolidated
financial report
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:eMemory Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The consolidated financial report for 2022 second quarter
was reviewed by the CPA and the relevant financial
report was announced on the MOPS today.
