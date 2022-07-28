eMemory Technology : announces the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28 2.Company name:eMemory Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:NA 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The consolidated financial report for 2022 second quarter was reviewed by the CPA and the relevant financial report was announced on the MOPS today.