  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. EMemory Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3529   TW0003529004

EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3529)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-26
1170.00 TWD   +2.18%
07/27EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
07/27EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors approved the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report
PU
07/22EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : To announce eMemory's recent financial information due to abnormal stock trading in TPEx market as requested by the authority
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMemory Technology : announces the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 17:00:51
Subject 
 eMemory announces the 2022 second quarter consolidated
financial report
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:eMemory Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The consolidated financial report for 2022 second quarter
was reviewed by the CPA and the relevant financial
report was announced on the MOPS today.

Disclaimer

eMemory Technology Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 177 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 1 602 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net cash 2022 2 896 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,1x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 87 234 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,5x
EV / Sales 2023 22,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
eMemory Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 170,00 TWD
Average target price 1 350,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chieh Shen General Manager & Director
Mei Hua Kuo Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Hsiang Hsu Chairman
Lien Fang Chin Independent Director
Ming To Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.-46.58%2 911