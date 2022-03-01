eMemory Technology : to attend the Taiwan Corporate Day held by UBS x TWSE
03/01/2022 | 04:38am EST
Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/01
Time of announcement
17:29:17
Subject
eMemory to attend the Taiwan Corporate Day held by
UBS x TWSE
Date of events
2022/03/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/02~2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Announcement of financial
statements and business outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
