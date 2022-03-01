Log in
    3529   TW0003529004

EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3529)
  Report
eMemory Technology : to attend the Taiwan Corporate Day held by UBS x TWSE

03/01/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 17:29:17
Subject 
 eMemory to attend the Taiwan Corporate Day held by
UBS x TWSE
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/02~2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Announcement of financial
statements and business outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

eMemory Technology Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 059 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 1 555 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net cash 2022 2 601 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 90,3x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 138 B 4 904 M 4 904 M
EV / Sales 2022 44,1x
EV / Sales 2023 37,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
eMemory Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 845,00 TWD
Average target price 2 060,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chieh Shen General Manager & Director
Mei Hua Kuo Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Hsiang Hsu Chairman
Lien Fang Chin Independent Director
Ming To Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.-15.75%4 904
MEDIATEK INC.-8.82%61 657
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.94%22 849
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.64%20 392
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.20%20 201
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.9.96%13 381