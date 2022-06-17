Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  EMemory Technology Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3529   TW0003529004

EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3529)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-15
1270.00 TWD   -0.39%
03:33aEMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : to attend the Taiwan Virtual Conference held by UBS
PU
06/15EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Record Date for Distribution of Cash Dividends from Retained Earnings and Capital Surplus
PU
06/15EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the List of By-election for One Director of the 8th Term
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMemory Technology : to attend the Taiwan Virtual Conference held by UBS

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:20:19
Subject 
 eMemory to attend the Taiwan Virtual Conference held by
UBS
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20~2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Announcement of financial
statements and business outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

eMemory Technology Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 185 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2022 1 604 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net cash 2022 2 902 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,8x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 94 690 M 3 178 M 3 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 28,8x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
eMemory Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 270,00 TWD
Average target price 1 650,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chieh Shen General Manager & Director
Mei Hua Kuo Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Hsiang Hsu Chairman
Lien Fang Chin Independent Director
Ming To Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.-42.01%3 178
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.40%443 724
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.96%413 838
BROADCOM INC.-25.28%212 695
INTEL CORPORATION-27.50%158 027
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.93%146 754