eMemory Technology : to attend the Taiwan Virtual Conference held by UBS
06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Provided by: eMemory Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:20:19
Subject
eMemory to attend the Taiwan Virtual Conference held by
UBS
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20~2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Announcement of financial
statements and business outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
