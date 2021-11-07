EEI Financial Conference Presentation

This document contains "forward-looking information" statements which reflect management's current view
Non-GAAP Measures
Emera uses financial measures that do not have standardized meaning under USGAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Emera calculates the non-GAAP measures by adjusting certain GAAP measures for specific items the Company believes are significant, but not reflective of underlying operations in the period.
further discussion of these items.
1
EMERA
NEWFOUNDLAND
EMERA NEW
& LABRADOR
BRUNSWICK
EMERA INC
NOVA SCOTIA POWER
EMERA ENERGY
EMERA AT A GLANCE
We're a team of experts focused on safely delivering cleaner, affordable and reliable energy to our 2.5 million customers in Canada, the US and the Caribbean. With our proven strategy and portfolio of high-quality regulated utilities, Emera is well- positioned to continue to deliver for our customers while also providing our shareholders with long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and dividends.
NEW MEXICO GAS
TAMPA ELECTRIC
PEOPLES GAS
$31B
$5.5B
Assets1
Revenues2
GRAND BAHAMA POWER
68%
95%+
US earnings2
Regulated1
DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES
BARBADOS LIGHT & POWER
1 As of June 30, 2021
2
2 As of December 30, 2020
OUR STRATEGY
3
OUR STRATEGY DRIVES SHAREHOLDER VALUE
Our ESG commitments are core to our strategy and our culture. Our decarbonization initiatives are driving growth and innovation and, in turn, creating long-term value for shareholders.
Emera's
Capital
Growth
Dividend
Shareholder
Strategy
Investments
Growth
Returns
•
Our strategy is rooted in our ESG
• Capital program of $7.4B
•
Capital program
commitments.
to $8.6B (2021-2023).
expected to drive 7.5%
•
• Over 60% of Emera's
to 8.5% rate base
For 15 years we have been
growth (2021 to 2023).
focused on safely delivering
capital program invested
cleaner, affordable and reliable
in decarbonization and
•
Rate base will drive EPS
energy to our customers.
reliability projects.
and operating cash flow
•
growth; EPS and cash
Our business is well positioned
flow growth should
to capitalize on industry trends
track rate base growth
of decarbonization, digitalization
over time.
and decentralization.
•
Dividend growth
•
Track record of consistent
guidance of 4% to
and strong long-term
5% through to 2024.
returns for shareholders as
•
compared to major indices.
6% dividend CAGR
since 2000.
•
10-year total
•
shareholder return
Attractive dividend
of 11%2.
yield of 4.5%1.
1 As of September 30, 2021;
2 Period ending August 31, 2021
4
