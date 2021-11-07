EEI Financial Conference Presentation

Log in
Investor Presentation

SE P T E MB E R 2 0 2 1

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Forward-LookingInformation

This document contains "forward-looking information" statements which reflect management's current view

with respect to the Company's expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, carbon dioxide emissions reduction goals, business prospects and opportunities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All such information and statements are made pursuant to safe harbour provisions contained in applicable securities legislation.

The words "anticipates", "believes", "budget", "could",

"estimates", "expects", "forecast", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should",

"targets", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking

information reflects management's current beliefs and is

based on information currently available to Emera's management and should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the time at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved.

The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and

other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include without limitation: regulatory risk;

operating and maintenance risks; changes in economic conditions; commodity price and availability risk; liquidity and capital market risk; future dividend growth;

timing and costs associated with certain capital investment; the expected impacts on Emera of challenges in the global economy; estimated energy

consumption rates; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; changes in customer energy usage patterns;

developments in technology that could reduce demand for electricity; global climate change; weather; unanticipated maintenance and other expenditures; system operating and maintenance risk; derivative financial instruments and hedging; interest rate risk; counterparty risk; disruption of fuel supply; country risks; environmental risks; foreign exchange; regulatory and government decisions, including changes to environmental, financial reporting and tax legislation; risks associated with pension plan performance and funding requirements; loss of service area; risk of failure of information technology infrastructure and cybersecurity risks; uncertainties associated with infectious diseases, pandemics and similar public health threats, such as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus

pandemic; market energy sales prices; labour relations; and availability of labour and management resources. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results could differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates

or intentions and statements expressed in the forward- looking information. All forward-looking information in this document is qualified in its entirety by the above

cautionary statements and, except as required by law, Emera undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.

Nothing in this document should be construed as an offer or sale of securities of Emera or any other person.

Non-GAAP Measures

Emera uses financial measures that do not have standardized meaning under USGAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Emera calculates the non-GAAP measures by adjusting certain GAAP measures for specific items the Company believes are significant, but not reflective of underlying operations in the period. Refer to the Non- GAAP Financial Measures section of our MD&A for

further discussion of these items.

1

EMERA

NEWFOUNDLAND

EMERA NEW

& LABRADOR

BRUNSWICK

EMERA INC

NOVA SCOTIA POWER

EMERA ENERGY

EMERA AT A GLANCE

We're a team of experts focused on safely delivering cleaner, affordable and reliable energy to our 2.5 million customers in Canada, the US and the Caribbean. With our proven strategy and portfolio of high-quality regulated utilities, Emera is well- positioned to continue to deliver for our customers while also providing our shareholders with long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and dividends.

NEW MEXICO GAS

TAMPA ELECTRIC

PEOPLES GAS

$31B

$5.5B

Assets1

Revenues2

GRAND BAHAMA POWER

68%

95%+

US earnings2

Regulated1

DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES

BARBADOS LIGHT & POWER

1 As of June 30, 2021

2

2 As of December 30, 2020

OUR STRATEGY

3

OUR STRATEGY DRIVES SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Our ESG commitments are core to our strategy and our culture. Our decarbonization initiatives are driving growth and innovation and, in turn, creating long-term value for shareholders.

Emera's

Capital

Growth

Dividend

Shareholder

Strategy

Investments

Growth

Returns

Our strategy is rooted in our ESG

Capital program of $7.4B

Capital program

commitments.

to $8.6B (2021-2023).

expected to drive 7.5%

Over 60% of Emera's

to 8.5% rate base

For 15 years we have been

growth (2021 to 2023).

focused on safely delivering

capital program invested

cleaner, affordable and reliable

in decarbonization and

Rate base will drive EPS

energy to our customers.

reliability projects.

and operating cash flow

growth; EPS and cash

Our business is well positioned

flow growth should

to capitalize on industry trends

track rate base growth

of decarbonization, digitalization

over time.

and decentralization.

Dividend growth

Track record of consistent

guidance of 4% to

and strong long-term

5% through to 2024.

returns for shareholders as

compared to major indices.

6% dividend CAGR

since 2000.

10-year total

shareholder return

Attractive dividend

of 11%2.

yield of 4.5%1.

1 As of September 30, 2021;

2 Period ending August 31, 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 16:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 850 M 4 694 M 4 694 M
Net income 2021 685 M 550 M 550 M
Net Debt 2021 16 213 M 13 008 M 13 008 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 15 151 M 12 174 M 12 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart EMERA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Emera Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 58,56 CAD
Average target price 60,91 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Carlyle Balfour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory W. Blunden Chief Financial Officer
Mary Jacqueline Sheppard Chairman
Richard C. Janega Chief Operating Officer-Electric Utilities
Bruce A. Marchand Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERA INCORPORATED8.24%12 174
NEXTERA ENERGY10.86%167 822
ENEL S.P.A.-11.87%85 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.05%78 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.18%73 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.74%66 874