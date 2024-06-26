Jackie Sheppard, Chair of Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announces the appointment of Carla Tully to Emera’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of my colleagues on the Board, I am pleased to welcome Carla Tully to the Emera team,” says Ms. Sheppard. “Her extensive experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors in North America and Europe, combined with her track record in leading and growing businesses, make Carla a significant addition to the Board.”

Ms. Tully is the former Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Earthrise Energy, PBC, an energy transition company she co-developed from concept and grew to a successful independent power producer. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Renewable Energy at MAP Energy, a $2.4 billion energy investment firm where she scaled the company’s renewable energy development business. Ms. Tully also held various senior leadership roles with AES Corporation, a global Fortune 500 utility and energy generation company.

Currently, Ms. Tully serves on the boards of the Nikola Corporation, Pattern Energy and the Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Forum. She is also a Senior Advisor for the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and an advisor to several energy transition startups.

Ms. Tully holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics from the University of Southern California. She received the 2022 Silver Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur and the 2016 UK Institute of Directors’ Award – Director of the Year for Corporate Responsibility.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $39 billion in assets and 2023 revenues of $7.6 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

