    EMA   CA2908761018

EMERA INCORPORATED

(EMA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
54.64 CAD   -0.47%
Emera Incorporated : March/April 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
11:04aUBS Notes Emera's Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS Beat
MT
07:52aEmera Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results
AQ
Emera Incorporated : March/April 2023 Investor Presentation

02/24/2023 | 03:59pm EST
Investor Presentation

March & April 2023

Forward Looking Information, Non-GAAP Measures & Other

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

document contains "forward-looking information" statements which reflect management's current view with respect to the Company's expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, carbon dioxide emissions reduction goals, business prospects and opportunities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All such information and statements are made pursuant to safe harbour provisions contained in applicable securities legislation. The words "anticipates", "believes", "budget", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecast", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "targets", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Emera's management and should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the time at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved.

The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include without limitation: regulatory and political risk; operating and maintenance risks; changes in economic conditions; commodity price and availability risk; liquidity and capital market risk; future dividend growth; timing and costs associated with certain capital investment; the expected impacts on Emera of challenges in the global economy; estimated energy consumption rates; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; changes in customer energy usage patterns; developments in technology that could reduce demand for electricity; global climate change; weather; unanticipated maintenance and other expenditures; system operating and maintenance risk; derivative financial instruments and hedging; interest rate risk; inflation risk; counterparty risk; disruption of fuel supply; country risks; environmental risks; foreign exchange; regulatory and government decisions, including changes to environmental, financial reporting and tax legislation; risks associated with pension plan performance and funding requirements; loss of service area; risk of failure of information technology infrastructure and cybersecurity risks; uncertainties associated with infectious diseases, pandemics and similar public health threats, such as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic; market energy sales prices; labour relations; and availability of labour and management resources. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking information as actual results could differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions and statements expressed in the forward-looking information. All forward- looking information in this document is qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statements and, except as required by law.

Emera undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nothing in this document should be construed as an offer or sale of securities of Emera or any other person.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Emera uses financial measures and ratios that do not have standardized meaning under USGAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Emera calculates the non-GAAP measures and ratios by adjusting certain GAAP measures for specific items. Management believes excluding these items better distinguishes the ongoing operations of the business and allows investors to better understand and evaluate the business. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of Emera's Q4 2022 MD&A which is incorporated herein by reference and can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure is included in the appendix

OTHER

Rate base is a financial measure specific to rate-regulated utilities that is not intended to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. The measure is required by the regulatory authorities in the jurisdictions where Emera's rate-regulated subsidiaries or equity investments operate, a summary of which can be found in our MD&A. The calculation of this measure as

presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures

used by other companies.

2

Table of Contents

Capital Plan

Regulatory

Appendix

Page 11

Page 29

Page 39

Financial Highlights

ESG

Portfolio

Page 4

Page 17

Page 31

3

Financial

Highlights

4

Emera at a Glance

$7.6B

$40B

2022 revenue1

total assets1

75%

41%

Capital plan focused in

reduction in CO₂ emissions

Florida

since 20051,2

2.5M

$5.3B+

customers1

capital committed to cleaner,

reliable energy through 2025

1,655 MW

installed renewable

capacity1. 21% increase

compared to 2021

68%

reduction in use of coal in generation (GWh) since 20051,2

42%

of Board Directors are women, including our Chair1

1.05

Injury Rate across Emera -

9% improvement over

OSHA3

five-year average of 1.151

$18M

Invested in our communities -

with over $1M directed to

diversity initiatives1

8.8 annualized total shareholder

  • return over last 10 years1

65%

Of adjusted net income4 from

Florida utilities

95%

of adjusted net income4 from regulated utilities

1 As at December 31, 2022

2 Estimate

5

3 Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

4 Based on 2022 adjusted net income, excluding corporate net loss of $267M. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to appendix for reconciliation to reported earnings.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:57:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
