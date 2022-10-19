Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Emera Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMA   CA2908761018

EMERA INCORPORATED

(EMA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-10-19 pm EDT
51.68 CAD   -4.68%
01:36pEmera Incorporated : Halts and Resumptions
PU
12:41pIIROC Trade Resumption - EMA
AQ
12:40pIIROC Trading Halt - EMA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emera Incorporated : October 2022 Halifax Broker Event

10/19/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment Advisor Luncheon

October 20, 2022 | Halifax

Forward Looking Information, Non-GAAP Measures & Other

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains "forward-looking information" statements which reflect management's current view with respect to the Company's expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, carbon dioxide emissions reduction goals, business prospects and opportunities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All such information and statements are made pursuant to safe harbour provisions contained in applicable securities legislation. The words "anticipates", "believes", "budget", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecast", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "targets", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward- looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward- looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Emera's management and should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the time at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved.

The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include without limitation: regulatory risk; operating and maintenance risks; changes in economic conditions; commodity price and availability risk; liquidity and capital market risk; future dividend growth; timing and costs associated with certain capital investment; the expected impacts on Emera of challenges in the global economy; estimated energy consumption rates; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; changes in customer energy usage patterns; developments in technology that could reduce demand for electricity; global climate change; weather; unanticipated maintenance and other expenditures; system operating and maintenance risk; derivative financial instruments and hedging; interest rate risk; counterparty risk; disruption of fuel supply; country risks; environmental risks; foreign exchange; regulatory and government decisions, including changes to environmental, financial reporting and tax legislation; risks associated with pension plan performance and funding requirements; loss of service area; risk of failure of information technology infrastructure and cybersecurity risks; uncertainties associated with infectious diseases, pandemics and similar public health threats, such as the COVID-19novel coronavirus pandemic; market energy sales prices; labour relations; and availability of labour and management resources. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-lookinginformation as actual results could differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions and statements expressed in the forward-lookinginformation. All forward-lookinginformation in this document is qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statements and, except as required by law,

Emera undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nothing in this document should be construed as an offer or sale of securities of Emera or any other person.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Emera uses financial measures and ratios that do not have standardized meaning under USGAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Emera calculates the non-GAAP measures and ratios by adjusting certain GAAP measures for specific items. Management believes excluding these items better distinguishes the ongoing operations of the business and allows investors to better understand and evaluate the business. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of Emera's Q4 2021 MD&A which is incorporated herein by reference and can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure is included in the appendix

OTHER

Rate base is a financial measure specific to rate-regulated utilities that is not intended to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. The measure is required by the regulatory authorities in the jurisdictions where Emera's rate-regulated subsidiaries or equity investments operate, a summary of which can be found in our MD&A. The calculation of this measure as

presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures

used by other companies.

2

Agenda

12:00

12:20

1:30

Buffet Lunch

Presentation

Closing Remarks

12:15

12:50

Welcome Remarks

Q&A

3

Business Update

Scott Balfour

PRESIDENT & CEO

4

Emera at a Glance

70%

39%

Capital plan focused in

reduction in CO₂ emissions

$34B

Florida

since 2005

$5.8B

2.5M

$5.3B+

2021 revenue

total assets

customers

capital committed to cleaner,

reliable energy through 2024

1,365 MW

installed renewable

capacity

65%

reduction in use of coal in

generation (GWh) since 2009

42%

of Board Directors are women, including our Chair

1.06

injury Rate across Emera -

8% improvement over

OSHA2

five-year average of 1.15

invested in our communities -

$13M with $1.9M directed to diversity initiatives

9.6%

annualized total shareholder

return over last 10 years1

63%

annual USD Earnings3

95%

of adjusted net

income3, excluding corporate net loss, from regulated utilities

All data is as at or for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted

1As at September 30, 2022

5

2 OSHA is the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

3 Based on 2021 adjusted net income, excluding corporate net loss of $231 million. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to appendix for reconciliation to reported earnings.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 21:47:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERA INCORPORATED
01:36pEmera Incorporated : Halts and Resumptions
PU
12:41pIIROC Trade Resumption - EMA
AQ
12:40pIIROC Trading Halt - EMA
AQ
07:34aFortis and Emera Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James
MT
10/12Emera Declares Quarterly Dividends
AQ
10/11Emera Teleconference on November 11 to Discuss Q3 2022 Results
BU
10/11Emera Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends, Payable on and After November 15, 2022
CI
10/06About 82,000 still without power in Puerto Rico two weeks after Fiona
RE
10/04Emera, Nova Scotia Power and United Way launch Hurricane Relief Fund
AQ
10/03Factbox-Some 600,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERA INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 612 M 4 796 M 4 796 M
Net income 2022 716 M 519 M 519 M
Net Debt 2022 17 774 M 12 891 M 12 891 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 14 488 M 10 508 M 10 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart EMERA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Emera Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,22 CAD
Average target price 64,44 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Carlyle Balfour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory W. Blunden Vice President-Strategy & Planning
Mary Jacqueline Sheppard Independent Director
Richard C. Janega Chief Operating Officer-Electric Utilities
Andrea Sarah Rosen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERA INCORPORATED-15.00%10 501
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.60%147 476
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.43%69 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%69 510
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.44%59 058
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-15.30%55 395