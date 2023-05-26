Advanced search
    EMA   CA2908761018

EMERA INCORPORATED

(EMA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:20:13 2023-05-26 am EDT
56.22 CAD   +0.49%
10:54aEmera Incorporated : Report on Voting Results - Emera Inc. - Annual Meeting of Shareholders, May 24, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
09:15aEmera Inc. Announces Election of Directors
AQ
05/24Transcript : Emera Incorporated - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Emera Incorporated : Report on Voting Results - Emera Inc. - Annual Meeting of Shareholders, May 24, 2023 - Form 6-K

05/26/2023 | 10:54am EDT
EMERA INCORPORATED

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

May 26, 2022

SCRUTINEERS' REPORT ON BALLOT

The undersigned Scrutineers report that the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy have voted as follow:

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Cast
Resolutions For Against Withheld TOTAL For Against Withheld

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:

Scott C. Balfour

125,082,488 352,920 125,435,408 99.72 % 0.28 %

James V. Bertram

124,987,743 447,665 125,435,408 99.64 % 0.36 %

Henry E. Demone

123,974,663 1,460,745 125,435,408 98.84 % 1.16 %

Paula Y. Gold-Williams

125,117,587 317,821 125,435,408 99.75 % 0.25 %

Kent M. Harvey

120,217,581 5,217,827 125,435,408 95.84 % 4.16 %

B. Lynn Loewen

124,713,364 722,044 125,435,408 99.42 % 0.58 %

Ian E. Robertson

120,580,304 4,855,104 125,435,408 96.13 % 3.87 %

Andrea S. Rosen

118,912,336 6,523,072 125,435,408 94.80 % 5.20 %

Richard P. Sergel

124,244,458 1,190,950 125,435,408 99.05 % 0.95 %

M. Jacqueline Sheppard

124,614,385 821,023 125,435,408 99.35 % 0.65 %

Karen H. Sheriff

125,077,836 357,572 125,435,408 99.71 % 0.29 %

Jochen E. Tilk

124,640,491 794,917 125,435,408 99.37 % 0.63 %

APPOINTMENT OF ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS AUDITORS

113,882,803 12,457,767 126,340,570 90.14 % 9.86 %

DIRECTORS TO ESTABLISH AUDITORS' FEE

120,622,008 4,813,401 125,435,409 96.16 % 3.84 %

ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

118,712,881 6,722,527 125,435,408 94.64 % 5.36 %
Dated this 26th day of May, 2022

VOTES AVAILABLE

263,010,252 TSX Trust Company

VOTES RECEIVED

% VOTES RECEIVED

126,340,570

48.04%

Cindy Harrett Pat Lee
Scrutineer Scrutineer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 14:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
