|
Emera Incorporated : Report on Voting Results - Emera Inc. - Annual Meeting of Shareholders, May 24, 2023 - Form 6-K
EMERA INCORPORATED
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
May 26, 2022
SCRUTINEERS' REPORT ON BALLOT
The undersigned Scrutineers report that the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy have voted as follow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
|
|
|
|
Resolutions
|
|
For
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
Withheld
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scott C. Balfour
|
|
|
125,082,488
|
|
|
|
|
352,920
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
James V. Bertram
|
|
|
124,987,743
|
|
|
|
|
447,665
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
Henry E. Demone
|
|
|
123,974,663
|
|
|
|
|
1,460,745
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
98.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
Paula Y. Gold-Williams
|
|
|
125,117,587
|
|
|
|
|
317,821
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Kent M. Harvey
|
|
|
120,217,581
|
|
|
|
|
5,217,827
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
95.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
B. Lynn Loewen
|
|
|
124,713,364
|
|
|
|
|
722,044
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
Ian E. Robertson
|
|
|
120,580,304
|
|
|
|
|
4,855,104
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
96.13
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
Andrea S. Rosen
|
|
|
118,912,336
|
|
|
|
|
6,523,072
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
94.80
|
%
|
|
|
|
5.20
|
%
|
Richard P. Sergel
|
|
|
124,244,458
|
|
|
|
|
1,190,950
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
M. Jacqueline Sheppard
|
|
|
124,614,385
|
|
|
|
|
821,023
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
Karen H. Sheriff
|
|
|
125,077,836
|
|
|
|
|
357,572
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
Jochen E. Tilk
|
|
|
124,640,491
|
|
|
|
|
794,917
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
99.37
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
APPOINTMENT OF ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS AUDITORS
|
|
|
113,882,803
|
|
|
|
|
12,457,767
|
|
|
|
126,340,570
|
|
|
|
90.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
9.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS TO ESTABLISH AUDITORS' FEE
|
|
|
120,622,008
|
|
|
|
4,813,401
|
|
|
|
|
125,435,409
|
|
|
|
96.16
|
%
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
|
|
|
118,712,881
|
|
|
|
6,722,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,435,408
|
|
|
|
94.64
|
%
|
|
|
5.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dated this 26th day of May, 2022
|
VOTES AVAILABLE
|
|
|
263,010,252
|
|
|
|
|
TSX Trust Company
|
|
VOTES RECEIVED
% VOTES RECEIVED
|
|
|
126,340,570
48.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cindy Harrett
|
|
|
Pat Lee
|
|
|
|
|
Scrutineer
|
|
|
Scrutineer
|
