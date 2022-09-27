Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Emera Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMA   CA2908761018

EMERA INCORPORATED

(EMA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-09-27 pm EDT
57.28 CAD   -2.39%
03:16pEmera Incorporated : September/October 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11:39aEmera Kept at Buy at UBS as It Assesses Impact of Fiona on Nova Scotia Power; Price Target Maintained at C$74.00
MT
09/22Emera Approving an Increase in Common Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emera Incorporated : September/October 2022 Investor Presentation

09/27/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

September & October 2022

Forward Looking Information, Non-GAAP Measures & Other

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains "forward-looking information" statements which reflect management's current view with

respect to the Company's expectationsregarding future growth,

results of operations, performance, carbon dioxide emissions reduction goals, business prospects and opportunities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes within the meaning of applicable Canadiansecurities laws. All such information and statements are made pursuant to safe harbour provisions contained in applicable securities legislation. The words

"anticipates", "believes", "budget", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecast", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "targets", "will", "would" and

similar expressions are often intended to identify forward- looking information, althoughnot all forward-looking

information contains these identifyingwords. The forward- looking informationreflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Emera's

management and should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicationsof whether, or the time at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved.

The forward-lookinginformationis based on reasonable assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information.

Factors that couldcause results or events to differ from current expectations include without limitation: regulatory risk;

operating and maintenance risks; changes in economic conditions; commodity price and availability risk; liquidity and capital market risk; future dividend growth; timing and costs associated with certain capital investment; the expected impacts on Emera of challenges in the global economy; estimated energy consumption rates; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; changes in customer energy usage patterns; developments in technologythat couldreduce demand for electricity; global climate change; weather; unanticipated maintenance and other expenditures; system operating and maintenance risk; derivative financial instruments and hedging; interest rate risk; counterparty risk; disruption of fuel supply; country risks; environmental risks; foreign exchange; regulatory and government decisions, including changes to environmental, financial reporting and tax legislation; risks associated with pension plan performance and funding requirements; loss of service area; risk of failure of information technology infrastructure and cybersecurity risks; uncertainties associated with infectious diseases, pandemics and similar public health threats, such as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic; market energy sales prices; labour relations; and availability of

labour and management resources. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as

actual results could differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions and statements expressed in the forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this document is qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statements and, except as required by law,

Emera undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking informationas a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nothing in this document should be construed as an offer or

sale of securities of Emera or any other person.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Emera uses financial measures and ratios that do not have standardized meaning under USGAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Emera calculates the non-GAAP measures and ratios by adjusting certain GAAP measures for specific items. Management believes excluding these items better distinguishes the ongoing operations of the business and allows investors to better understand and evaluate the business. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" sectionof Emera's Q4 2021 MD&A which is incorporated herein by reference and can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Reconciliationto the nearest GAAP measure is included in the appendix

OTHER

Rate base is a financial measure specific to rate-regulated

utilities that is not intended to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. The measure is required by the regulatory authorities in the jurisdictionswhere Emera's rate-regulated

subsidiaries or equity investments operate, a summary of which can be found in our MD&A. The calculation of this measure as

presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures

used by other companies.

2

Table of Contents

Capital Plan

Regulatory

Appendix

Page 12

Page 30

Page 40

Financial Highlights

ESG

Portfolio

Page 4

Page 18

Page 32

3

Financial Highlights

4

Emera at a Glance

$5.8B

2021 revenue

42%

of Board Directors are

70%

39%

Capital plan focused in

reduction in CO₂ emissions

Florida

since 2005

$34B

2.5M

$5.3B+

total assets

customers

capital committed to cleaner,

reliable energy through 2024

1,365 MW

installed renewable

capacity

65%

reduction in use of coal in generation (GWh) since 2009

women, including our

Chair

1.06

Injury Rate across Emera -

2

8% improvement over

OSHA

five-year average of 1.15

Invested in our communities -

$13M with $1.9M directed to diversity initiatives

11%

annualized total shareholder

return over last 10 years1

63%

annual USD Earnings3

95%

of adjusted net

income3, excluding corporate net loss, from regulated utilities

All data is as at or for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted 1As at June 30, 2022

2 OSHA is the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

5

3 Based on 2021 adjusted net income, excluding corporate net loss of $231 million. Adjusted net income is a non -GAAP measure. Please refer to appendix for reconciliation to reported earnings.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 19:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERA INCORPORATED
03:16pEmera Incorporated : September/October 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11:39aEmera Kept at Buy at UBS as It Assesses Impact of Fiona on Nova Scotia Power; Price Tar..
MT
09/22Emera Approving an Increase in Common Dividend
MT
09/22Emera Brief: Approving an Increase in Common Dividend
MT
09/22Emera Inc. Approves Increase in Common Dividend
CI
08/15Emera Incorporated : August/September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08/11Emera Keeps Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets After Q2 Results; Price Target M..
MT
08/11Emera Kept at Sector Perform by National Bank Following Q2 Results; Price Target Mainta..
MT
08/11Emera Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
08/11Emera Incorporated Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERA INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 614 M 4 809 M 4 809 M
Net income 2022 712 M 517 M 517 M
Net Debt 2022 17 642 M 12 829 M 12 829 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 15 597 M 11 342 M 11 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EMERA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Emera Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 58,68 CAD
Average target price 65,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Carlyle Balfour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory W. Blunden Vice President-Strategy & Planning
Mary Jacqueline Sheppard Independent Director
Richard C. Janega Chief Operating Officer-Electric Utilities
Andrea Sarah Rosen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERA INCORPORATED-4.33%11 380
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.08%159 442
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.35%77 759
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.87%77 644
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.46%63 137
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.94%60 183