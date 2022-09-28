Some 349,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Fiona

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - An estimated 349,000 homes
and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on
Wednesday after Hurricane Fiona hit on Sept. 18, causing an
island-wide power outage for its 3.3 million people.
After hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,
Hurricane Fiona turned north and slammed into eastern Canada on
Sept. 24, leaving over a third of Nova Scotia without power.
Nova Scotia Power, a unit of Canadian energy company Emera
Inc, said about 104,000 customers were still without
power early Wednesday.
Fiona hit Puerto Rico about five years after Hurricane Maria
knocked out all power on the island.
PowerOutage.us, which estimates outages based on utility
data, said 349,000 customers were without service on Wednesday
based on information from LUMA Energy, which operates Puerto
Rico's grid.
There were about 503,000 customers without power on Tuesday
out of 1.468 million total customers.
That pace of restoration is much faster than after Maria -
when almost all 1.5 million customers had no power for a week.
At that time the now bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA) was still operating the grid.
It took PREPA about 11 months to restore power to all
customers, but Maria was a much more powerful storm than Fiona.
Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane with
winds of 155 miles (249 kilometers) per hour (mph), while Fiona
hit as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.
LUMA Energy said it restored service to 1.141 million
customers by early Wednesday and expects to have 77%-91% of
customers restored by Friday if there is sufficient generation
available from PREPA and other private generators.
LUMA is a joint venture owned by units of Canadian energy
firm ATCO Ltd (50%) and U.S. energy contractor Quanta
Services Inc (50%).
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Angus MacSwan and
Louise Heavens)