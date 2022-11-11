CSE Bulletin: Delist - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 novembre/November 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. ("Emerald" or the "Company") announced today that its Plan of Arrangement with Skye Bioscience, Inc. ("Skye") has closed and that it has entered into agreements to divest its remaining cannabis assets and licenses, including its Quebec cannabis production facility.

Emerald shares will be exchanged for 1.95 shares of Skye. Registered shareholders holding an Emerald share certificate may submit a completed letter of transmittal along with their share certificate to Computershare Investor Services Inc., to initiate their share exchange.

The common shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics will be delisted from the CSE at market close on November 11, 2022.

For more information, see the Emerald Health Therapeutics news release.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (« Emerald » ou la « Société ») a annoncé aujourd'hui que son plan d'arrangement avec Skye Bioscience, Inc. (« Skye ») a été conclu et qu'elle a conclu des accords pour céder ses actifs de cannabis restants et licences, y compris son installation de production de cannabis au Québec.

Les actions Emerald seront échangées contre 1,95 action Skye. Les actionnaires inscrits titulaires d'un certificat d'actions Emerald peuvent soumettre une lettre d'envoi dûment remplie avec leur certificat d'actions à Computershare Investor Services Inc., afin d'initier leur échange d'actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Emerald Health Therapeutics seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 11 novembre 2022.

Pour plus d'informations, consultez le communiqué de presse de Emerald Health Therapeutics.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 11 NOV 2022 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EMH

