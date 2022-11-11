Advanced search
    EMH   CA29102R1064

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS

(EMH)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:23 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.0350 CAD   -12.50%
01:30pCse Bulletin : Delist - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH)
NE
11/09IIROC Trading Halt - EMH
AQ
10/19Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces Bridge Loan to Skye Bioscience and Provides Update on Merger
AQ
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH)

11/11/2022 | 01:30pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 novembre/November 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. ("Emerald" or the "Company") announced today that its Plan of Arrangement with Skye Bioscience, Inc. ("Skye") has closed and that it has entered into agreements to divest its remaining cannabis assets and licenses, including its Quebec cannabis production facility.

Emerald shares will be exchanged for 1.95 shares of Skye. Registered shareholders holding an Emerald share certificate may submit a completed letter of transmittal along with their share certificate to Computershare Investor Services Inc., to initiate their share exchange.

The common shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics will be delisted from the CSE at market close on November 11, 2022.

For more information, see the Emerald Health Therapeutics news release.

_________________________________

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (« Emerald » ou la « Société ») a annoncé aujourd'hui que son plan d'arrangement avec Skye Bioscience, Inc. (« Skye ») a été conclu et qu'elle a conclu des accords pour céder ses actifs de cannabis restants et licences, y compris son installation de production de cannabis au Québec.

Les actions Emerald seront échangées contre 1,95 action Skye. Les actionnaires inscrits titulaires d'un certificat d'actions Emerald peuvent soumettre une lettre d'envoi dûment remplie avec leur certificat d'actions à Computershare Investor Services Inc., afin d'initier leur échange d'actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Emerald Health Therapeutics seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 11 novembre 2022.

Pour plus d'informations, consultez le communiqué de presse de Emerald Health Therapeutics.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 11 NOV 2022
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EMH

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,68 M 7,24 M 7,24 M
Net income 2021 -39,4 M -29,5 M -29,5 M
Net cash 2021 14,8 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,47 M 5,62 M 5,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James L. Heppell Chairman
Moe Jiwan Chief Operating Officer
Punit S. Dhillon Independent Director
Sukhwinder Singh Rai Independent Director
Rebecca Wong Senior Vice President-Quality & Regulatory Affairs