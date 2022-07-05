Emerald Health Therapeutics : 2021 - Audited Financial Statements
07/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Correction to Filed Version of Consolidated Financial Statements
The attached Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") have been corrected to include the independent auditor's report of MNP LLP to the shareholders of the Company dated June 30, 2022 which was inadvertently excluded from the version of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 filed on SEDAR on June 30, 2022. No other changes have been made to the financial statements or management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR on June 30, 2022.
This notice does not form a part of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.
July 4, 2022
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the years ended December 31, 2021
and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1
Table of Contents
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting ……………………………………………………………….............................
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………………………..…………
7
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss ……………………………………………………………..……..……………
8
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………………………………………………..……..……
9
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………
10
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Note 1
Nature and Continuance of Operations……………….
11
Note 13 Long Term Investments……………………..…….. 35
Note 2
Significant Accounting Policies and Judgements….
11
Note 14 Promissory Note.……..………………………………. 36
Note 3
Accounts Receivable……………………………………………
24
Note 15 Income Taxes……………..…………………………… 37
Note 4
Biological Assets………………………………………………….
24
Note 16 Leases………….………………………………………….. 38
Note 5
Inventory…………………………………………………………….
25
Note 17 Revenue…………………………………………………… 39
Note 6
Property, Plant and Equipment……….…………………..
25
Note 18 General and Administrative Expenses……..
40
Note 7
Intangible Assets…………………………………………………
28
Note 19
Joint Venture Sale…………………………..……..
40
Note 8
Deferred Payment………………………………………………
29
Note 20 Convertible Debentures…………………………..
42
Note 9
Related Party Transactions .………………………………..
29
Note 22
Financial Instruments………………………………
43
Note 10
Share Capital……………………………………………………….
31
Note 23
Capital Management……………………………….
46
Note 11
Share-based Compensation…………………………………… 33
Note 24
Subsequent Events………………………………….
46
Note 12
Warrants……..…………………………………………………..….
35
.
2
Management's Responsibility
To the Shareholders of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements and accompanying note disclosures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selection of appropriate accounting policies and principles as well as decisions related to significant estimates and areas of judgement.
In discharging its responsibility to support the integrity and fairness of the consolidated financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information.
The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for overseeing management's performance of its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control. The Audit Committee of the Company, which is composed of non-executive directors, meets with management as well as the external auditors to ensure that management is properly fulfilling its financial reporting responsibilities to the Board of Directors who approve the financial statements. The external auditors have unrestricted access to the Audit Committee to discuss the scope of their audits and the adequacy of the system of internal controls.
The consolidated financial statements have been audited by MNP. Their report outlines the scope of their examination and opinion on the consolidated financial statements.
June 30, 2022
/s/ Mohammed Jiwan
/s/ Jim Heppell
Chief Operating Officer
Chairman
3
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Shareholders of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss during the year ended December 31, 2021 and, as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Matter
The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on May 1, 2021.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:23:03 UTC.