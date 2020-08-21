Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2020) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) (the "Company") today announced that it has reached an agreement with the holders of convertible debentures of the Company issued on September 10, 2019 (the "Convertible Debentures") to settle accrued interest on the Convertible Debentures to June 30, 2020 in the amount of $625,000 by issuing an additional 3,571,428 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed value of $0.175 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Debt Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Debt Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis and non-cannabis products, with an emphasis on life science-based innovation and production excellence. The Company's three distinct operating assets are designed to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities. These assets, all in full production, include: its Metro Vancouver, BC-based greenhouse operation (78,000 square feet) capable of producing organic-certified product; Verdélite, its premium craft cannabis production indoor facility in St. Eustache, Québec (88,000 square feet) which the Company has recently agreed to sell; and Pure Sunfarms, its 41.3%-owned joint venture in Delta, BC, producing high quality, affordably priced products (1.1 M square feet). Its Emerald Naturals subsidiary has launched a new natural wellness product category with its non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting product line and is expanding distribution across Canada.

