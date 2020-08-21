Log in
Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

08/21/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2020) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) (the "Company") today announced that it has reached an agreement with the holders of convertible debentures of the Company issued on September 10, 2019 (the "Convertible Debentures") to settle accrued interest on the Convertible Debentures to June 30, 2020 in the amount of $625,000 by issuing an additional 3,571,428 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed value of $0.175 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Debt Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Debt Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis and non-cannabis products, with an emphasis on life science-based innovation and production excellence. The Company's three distinct operating assets are designed to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities. These assets, all in full production, include: its Metro Vancouver, BC-based greenhouse operation (78,000 square feet) capable of producing organic-certified product; Verdélite, its premium craft cannabis production indoor facility in St. Eustache, Québec (88,000 square feet) which the Company has recently agreed to sell; and Pure Sunfarms, its 41.3%-owned joint venture in Delta, BC, producing high quality, affordably priced products (1.1 M square feet). Its Emerald Naturals subsidiary has launched a new natural wellness product category with its non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting product line and is expanding distribution across Canada.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer
(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Investor Relations Manager
(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include: approval of the Debt Settlement from the TSX Venture Exchange; the closing of the Debt Settlement; the issuance of the Debt Shares; and the completion of the sale of Verdélite Sciences, Inc. and Verdélite Property Holdings Inc.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, risks associated with receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals; regulatory approvals; failure to obtain necessary financing; regulatory changes; demand for products; efficacy of products; results of scientific research; future distribution agreements; failure of counterparties to perform contractual obligations; as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62326


© Newsfilecorp 2020
