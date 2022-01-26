Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerald Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B2B Events Industry Outlook 2022: Charting Success Amid Evolving Expectations

01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Emerald surveyed 1,007 business-to-business event planners, vendors/providers, and attendees in the United States and Canada in fall of 2021. The goal of the research was to gather data about the industry to share with interested professionals.

The outlook report includes data on:

  • Anticipated attendance, sponsorships, and B2B vendors/providers for 2022 in-person and digital events.
  • How limits on in-person events in 2020 affected business outcomes for event attendees, event planners, and B2B event vendors/providers and sponsors.
  • The trend to evolve to year-round offerings and engagement that extend the value of in-person events.
  • What attendees, sponsors, and B2B vendors/providers want from event operators and how those expectations are changing.

Thank you for your interest in the B2B Events Industry Outlook 2022. Please provide the following information to access the report.

Name(Required)
FirstLast
Company(Required)
Business Email Address(Required)
Title
Phone Number
Do you currently or would you consider participating in a B2B tradeshow to connect with buyers?(Required)
Yes
Maybe
No
Which of the following best describes your industry?(Required)
Design
Equipment
Retail
Safety & Security
Technology
Other (Please fill in below)
Other(Required)
Phone
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Δ

View All News

Disclaimer

Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
05:29pB2B EVENTS INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 2022 : Charting Success Amid Evolving Expectations
PU
01/06EMERALD HOLDING, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06Emerald Holding, Inc. Announces the Departure of Eric Lisman as Executive Vice Presiden..
CI
01/04EMERALD : Acquires MJBiz, a Leading B2B Event and Content Platform for the Cannabis Indust..
PU
01/04EMERALD HOLDING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisit..
AQ
01/04Emerald Holding Completes Purchase of MJBiz
MT
01/04 Emerald Acquires MJBiz, a Leading B2B Event and Content Platform for the Cannabis Indu..
BU
2021The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; Retail and fin..
AQ
2021Emerald Holding, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Leveraged Finance ..
BU
2021Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2021
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emerald Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hervé Sedky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Doft Chief Financial Officer
Kosty Gilis Chairman
William Charles Chief Information Officer
Brian Pagel Executive VP-Construction, Medical & Military
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-16.37%233
GL EVENTS-2.99%555
HYVE GROUP PLC6.72%393
FIERA MILANO SPA-5.18%259
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.2.62%95
CERESPO CO., LTD.-5.88%46