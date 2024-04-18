Emerald Holding, Inc. Announces Mandatory Conversion Date

for Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, NY. (April 18, 2024) - Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) ("Emerald") announced today that it has delivered a notice of mandatory conversion to the holders of its Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Stock (OTC: EEXAP) (the "Series A Preferred Stock").

The notice informs holders of the Series A Preferred Stock that Emerald has exercised its right to mandate that all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock will be converted (the "Mandatory Conversion") to shares of Emerald's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), as detailed in the Certificate of Designations for the Series A Preferred Stock. The Mandatory Conversion will be effective on May 2, 2024 (the "Mandatory Conversion Date").

In accordance with the Certificate of Designations, the Mandatory Conversion is being effectuated as a result of the closing share price on the NYSE for Emerald's common stock exceeding $6.16 for at least 20 consecutive trading days.

Holders of the Series A Preferred Stock retain the option to convert their shares on a voluntary basis so long as such conversion occurs before the close of business on May 1, 2024, the business day immediately preceding the Mandatory Conversion Date.

As a result of the Mandatory Conversion, each share of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding on the Mandatory Conversion Date will be automatically converted into 1.97165806097004 shares of Common Stock. The shares of Common Stock are expected to be delivered to former holders of Series A Preferred Stock as promptly as possible following the Mandatory Conversion Date. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock.

As of the date hereof, there are 71,402,607 shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding, as a result of which up to 140,781,525 newly issued shares of Common Stock will be issued upon the Mandatory Conversion Date, assuming no voluntary conversions by holders of the Series A Preferred Stock prior to such date. Currently, there are approximately 63,055,460 shares of Common Stock outstanding.

Following the Mandatory Conversion Date, no shares of Series A Preferred Stock will remain outstanding, and all rights of the former holders of Series A Preferred Stock will have terminated. No additional premium or interest will accrue or be payable on the Series A Preferred Stock following the Mandatory Conversion Date.



