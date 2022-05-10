Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerald Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 03:47:03 pm EDT
3.015 USD   -0.17%
02:41pEmerald Announces New Division Dedicated to Driving Growth through New Brand Experiences
BU
06:08aEMERALD HOLDING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Emerald Holding, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerald Announces New Division Dedicated to Driving Growth through New Brand Experiences

05/10/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xcelerator division is poised to accelerate Emerald’s market diversification strategy by launching dynamic brands that inspire and serve communities for growth

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") today announced the creation of a new division dedicated to launching dynamic brands that curate year-round communities through face-to-face and digital experiences. Emerald Xcelerator will build upon the Company's broader capabilities across a diverse portfolio of brands and services, including more than 150 events, media, content, market intelligence, lead generation, and digital transactional solutions.

"We will harness the power of discovery, innovation, and actionable insights to help us pioneer into new and emerging markets while driving transformational growth within our industries – and Xcelerator is our channel to achieve this," said Hervé Sedky, Emerald's President and CEO. "The formation of Xcelerator not only serves as our opportunity to uncover new ways to create value and advancement for our customers, but underscores Emerald's commitment to supporting the industries we serve and the communities in which we operate."

In March 2022, Emerald launched SIAL America, the first-of-its-kind cross-category food and beverage show in the U.S., hosting domestic and international exhibitors and over 4,600 industry professionals from both the U.S. and 60 international countries at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, Xcelerator plans to bring to market new brands in the mental health, Web3, and breakthrough medicine industries in 2022 and is actively developing additional launches for 2023 and beyond.

Led by 15+ year industry leader Issa Jouaneh, Emerald Xcelerator plans to build both B2B and B2C brands in emerging industries, focusing on developing deep connections, delivering meaningful content, and driving commerce 365 days a year.

"Ultimately, our goal is to drive growth by creating dynamic brands that represent the emerging communities and industries around us," said Issa Jouaneh, Executive Vice President of Emerald Xcelerator. "We're very proud of the pipeline of opportunities our team has curated and look forward to announcing details about the first official brand launches in the coming months."

The announcement closely follows Emerald's recent acquisitions of MJBiz and Elastic Suite, demonstrating the Company's commitment to technology and innovation. Additionally, Xcelerator serves the wider business and events communities by contributing research and analysis resources to develop industry insights, such as Emerald's recent B2B Events Industry Outlook 2022 Report.

Those interested in exploring collaborations with the Xcelerator team can contact xcelerator@emeraldx.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Emerald’s expectations regarding the strategic and financial benefits from the launch of Emerald Xcelerator. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, Xcelerator’s ability to successfully launch new events, and economic, competitive, and other factors outside of the Company’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, or actual results to differ materially. See “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Emerald:

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
02:41pEmerald Announces New Division Dedicated to Driving Growth through New Brand Experience..
BU
06:08aEMERALD HOLDING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Emerald Holding, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09EMERALD HOLDING : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Emerald Holding Swings to Profit in Q1 as Revenue Rises
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (EEX) EMERALD HOLDING Posts Q1 Revenue $98.5M
MT
05/09Emerald Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/09Emerald Holding, Inc. Announces Impairment Charges for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/09Emerald Holding, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/05Emerald Holding, Inc. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Seventh Annual Leveraged Fina..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 3,52 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emerald Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hervé Sedky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Doft Chief Financial Officer
Kosty Gilis Chairman
William Charles Chief Information Officer
Brian Pagel Executive Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-23.93%212
FISERV, INC.-9.79%60 522
BLOCK, INC.-48.08%48 681
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.56%38 293
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.43%33 329
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-36.05%20 689