Emerald Holding, Inc.

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
Emerald : Business Events Industry Launches Advocacy Coalition

02/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 12, 2021

CONTACT:
Kate Ammerman
kammerman@mdg.agency

The business events industry today announced the formation of the Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance (ECA), an advocacy group that will champion the common interests of U.S. exhibitions and conferences with legislators. This new coalition of eight industry associations will promote the impact of the sector, drive general industry awareness, initiate legislation on behalf of business events, and work with partners globally as needed to maintain a favorable operating environment within the United States.

Existing advocacy initiatives Go LIVE Together and Exhibitions Mean Business will continue under ECA and carry out their respective missions-Go LIVE Together in advocating for federal COVID-19 recovery funding and Exhibitions Mean Business in promoting the value of face-to-face and the economic impact of exhibitions at the local, state and national levels. Sue Sung, SVP, Corporate Strategy at Freeman will continue to serve as Executive Director of Go LIVE Together. ECA's organizational structure will also allow for the development of new advocacy campaigns as specific needs arise in the future.

'Through lessons learned with Go LIVE Together, Exhibitions Mean Business, and other efforts, we know that advocacy is an ongoing process, and not one that can be easily impacted by jumping in only when there is a crisis,' said David Audrain, CEM, Executive Director of the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) and co-president of ECA. 'ECA will enable us to develop and maintain a long-term strategy to raise our industry's profile among policymakers, ultimately helping to move us forward.'

The initial ECA board is comprised of:

  • Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE, CEM, CEO, Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR)
  • Melissa Cherry, COO, Destinations International
  • Jim Wurm, Executive Director, Exhibitor Appointed Contractor Association (EACA)
  • Chris Griffin, CEO of Crew XP, representing Experiential Designers + Producers Association (EDPA)
  • Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman, representing Exhibition Services & Contractors Association (ESCA)
  • Megan Tanel, CEM, SVP of Association of Equipment Manufacturers, representing International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE)
  • Clifford 'Rip' Rippitoe, CVE, CEO of San Diego Convention Center, representing International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM)
  • Douglas Emslie, CEO of Tarsus Group, Hervé Sedky, CEO of EmeraldX, Nancy Walsh, President, Americas of Informa Markets, Yancy Weinrich COO, Americas of Reed Exhibitions, representing Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO).

'We are grateful for the generous support of ECA's alliance partners and their board representatives,' said David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA, President & CEO of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) and co-president of ECA. 'We're confident that combining our resources will strengthen our advocacy influence for exhibitions and conferences, effectively ensuring that our voices are heard, to generate positive outcomes for our industry on Capitol Hill as well as at the state and local level.'

###

About Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance (ECA):

The Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance (ECA) represents the common interests of the U.S. exhibitions and conferences industry to legislators. A coalition of eight industry associations, ECA promotes the impact of the sector, drives general industry awareness, drives legislation on behalf of business events, advocates for the industry's common interests, and works with partners globally as needed, in order to maintain a favorable operating environment within the United States. For more information, please visit www.exhibitionsconferencesalliance.org or contact david@siso.org or ddubois@iaee.com. For information specific to Go LIVE Together, visit www.golivetogether.com or contact sue@golivetogether.com.

Disclaimer

Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
