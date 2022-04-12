Emerald : Global group of recipients announced for UFI 2022 Next Generation Leadership Grant

Paris - 12 April 2022: UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has named the winners of this year's UFI Next Generation Leadership Grant (NGL), following expert deliberation by a jury of exhibitions industry leaders.

The jury, chaired by UFI President Monica Lee-Müller, met earlier this month to evaluate all qualifying entries submitted from all around the world. The UFI NGL Grant promotes next generation leadership in the exhibition industry, rewarding professionals who show clear initiatives in driving change and innovation in their area of activity. This year, the focus of the NGL project is to develop a new talent narrative for the exhibition industry, a topic of critical importance to the future of our sector.

This year's winners are:

Monika Baro - Project Manager at VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Daniella Galante - Senior Digital Marketing Executive at RX Africa (South Africa)

Joseph (Joe) Kowalsky - Show Director at Emerald X LLC (USA)

Justine Rabel - Key Account Manager at Eventmaker (France)

Maria Victoria Piñeres - Operations Manager at Costa Rica Convention Center / Grupo Heroica Volio & Trejos S.A (Costa Rica)

Jon Yahirun - Customer Success Manager at Clarion Events (USA)

UFI President Monica Lee-Müller described this year's grant programme - sponsored by Clarion, dmg events, Emerald, informa markets, RX and Tarsus - as a clear and positive news story in an otherwise complicated period for the exhibition industry.

"As the industry continues to face global challenges, developing a dynamic talent narrative for the exhibition industry is of critical importance for the future of the sector. Congratulations to the industry professionals who won this prestigious grant and will have the opportunity to participate in our talent accelerator programme. We look forward to their contributions", she says.

The jury adds: "Because of the record number of applications, we agreed to award a total of six grants this year. With great pleasure, we would like to congratulate the winners. Their applications were outstanding. We were impressed to see so many motivated and talented applicants from different backgrounds and regions, willing to contribute to developing the talent narrative of our industry. It is a sign of their optimism, as well as our hope for the future of our industry. Thanks again to everyone who participated."

Spread over a period of 8 months, the programme enables the recipients to share their story on the way in which their leadership, commitment and experience is helping them to achieve success, whilst fulfilling their daily work obligations.

To qualify, applicants must have a maximum of 10 years of work experience within the exhibition industry, and continue to be employed on a full-time basis (within the industry).

The jury is chaired by Monica Lee-Müller - UFI President and Managing Director at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and includes:

Danielle Antes - Director, Talent Acquisition at Emerald Holding, Inc

Premila Braganza - Head of HR at dmg events

Heather Crovo - Vice President, Human Resources at Clarion Events North America

Kurt Gamauf - Director of HR, Global Projects at RX Global

Kai Hattendorf - MD/CEO at UFI

Tom Humphris - Head of HR at Informa Markets

Rachel Wimberly - EVP of Business Development at Tarsus Group

For more information, please visit the UFI website here: www.ufi.org/ngl

About UFI - The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry: UFI is the global trade association of the world's tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI's main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. UFI directly represents more than 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 60 national and regional association members. More than 780 member organisations in 83 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities.

For more information, please contact: UFI Headquarters: Email: media@ufi.org Tel: +33 (0)1 46 39 75 00 or www.ufi.org

