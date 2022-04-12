Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerald Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.050 USD   -1.61%
05:15pEMERALD : Global group of recipients announced for UFI 2022 Next Generation Leadership Grant
PU
04:00pU.S. Cannabis Industry's Total Economic Impact to Near $158 Billion by 2026
BU
04/11EMERALD : 2021 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerald : Global group of recipients announced for UFI 2022 Next Generation Leadership Grant

04/12/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris - 12 April 2022: UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has named the winners of this year's UFI Next Generation Leadership Grant (NGL), following expert deliberation by a jury of exhibitions industry leaders.

The jury, chaired by UFI President Monica Lee-Müller, met earlier this month to evaluate all qualifying entries submitted from all around the world. The UFI NGL Grant promotes next generation leadership in the exhibition industry, rewarding professionals who show clear initiatives in driving change and innovation in their area of activity. This year, the focus of the NGL project is to develop a new talent narrative for the exhibition industry, a topic of critical importance to the future of our sector.

This year's winners are:

  • Monika Baro - Project Manager at VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
  • Daniella Galante - Senior Digital Marketing Executive at RX Africa (South Africa)
  • Joseph (Joe) Kowalsky - Show Director at Emerald X LLC (USA)
  • Justine Rabel - Key Account Manager at Eventmaker (France)
  • Maria Victoria Piñeres - Operations Manager at Costa Rica Convention Center / Grupo Heroica Volio & Trejos S.A (Costa Rica)
  • Jon Yahirun - Customer Success Manager at Clarion Events (USA)

UFI President Monica Lee-Müller described this year's grant programme - sponsored by Clarion, dmg events, Emerald, informa markets, RX and Tarsus - as a clear and positive news story in an otherwise complicated period for the exhibition industry.

"As the industry continues to face global challenges, developing a dynamic talent narrative for the exhibition industry is of critical importance for the future of the sector. Congratulations to the industry professionals who won this prestigious grant and will have the opportunity to participate in our talent accelerator programme. We look forward to their contributions", she says.

The jury adds: "Because of the record number of applications, we agreed to award a total of six grants this year. With great pleasure, we would like to congratulate the winners. Their applications were outstanding. We were impressed to see so many motivated and talented applicants from different backgrounds and regions, willing to contribute to developing the talent narrative of our industry. It is a sign of their optimism, as well as our hope for the future of our industry. Thanks again to everyone who participated."

Spread over a period of 8 months, the programme enables the recipients to share their story on the way in which their leadership, commitment and experience is helping them to achieve success, whilst fulfilling their daily work obligations.
To qualify, applicants must have a maximum of 10 years of work experience within the exhibition industry, and continue to be employed on a full-time basis (within the industry).

About the jury

The jury is chaired by Monica Lee-Müller - UFI President and Managing Director at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and includes:

  • Danielle Antes - Director, Talent Acquisition at Emerald Holding, Inc
  • Premila Braganza - Head of HR at dmg events
  • Heather Crovo - Vice President, Human Resources at Clarion Events North America
  • Kurt Gamauf - Director of HR, Global Projects at RX Global
  • Kai Hattendorf - MD/CEO at UFI
  • Tom Humphris - Head of HR at Informa Markets
  • Rachel Wimberly - EVP of Business Development at Tarsus Group

For more information, please visit the UFI website here: www.ufi.org/ngl

About UFI - The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry: UFI is the global trade association of the world's tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI's main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. UFI directly represents more than 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 60 national and regional association members. More than 780 member organisations in 83 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities.

For more information, please contact: UFI Headquarters: Email: media@ufi.org Tel: +33 (0)1 46 39 75 00 or www.ufi.org

View All News

Disclaimer

Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
05:15pEMERALD : Global group of recipients announced for UFI 2022 Next Generation Leadership Gra..
PU
04:00pU.S. Cannabis Industry's Total Economic Impact to Near $158 Billion by 2026
BU
04/11EMERALD : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/06EMERALD : Prosper Show 2022 Announces Record Success for Amazon Sellers & Service Provider..
PU
04/06Retail Innovation Conference & Expo Confirms First 130 Speakers for 2022 Event
BU
03/23Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threats
AQ
03/15EMERALD : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR's report - Form 8-K/A
PU
03/15EMERALD HOLDING, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/14Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 11th Annual Killer Content Awards
BU
02/24EMERALD HOLDING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 3,52 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emerald Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hervé Sedky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Doft Chief Financial Officer
Kosty Gilis Chairman
William Charles Chief Information Officer
Brian Pagel Executive VP-Construction, Medical & Military
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-21.91%217
BLOCK, INC.-23.79%71 324
FISERV, INC.-3.12%65 266
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.68%42 773
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.76%38 368
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-23.46%26 265