    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
3.850 USD   -1.79%
Emerald Holding, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

06/13/2022 | 07:30am EDT
Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference. The Company will hold one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with a company presentation at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 3,52 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 32,8%
Managers and Directors
Hervé Sedky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Doft Chief Financial Officer
Kosty Gilis Chairman
William Charles Chief Information Officer
Brian Pagel Executive Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-3.02%270
FISERV, INC.-9.10%60 981
BLOCK, INC.-55.50%41 812
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.44%38 347
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-13.12%33 064
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-33.89%21 358