Emerald Holding, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference. The Company will hold one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with a company presentation at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005457/en/