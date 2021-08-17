Log in
    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
Emerald : Increases Commitment to Photography Market with Purchase of The Wedding School

08/17/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
NEW YORK, NY. (August 16, 2021) - Emerald Holding, Inc. today announced the acquisition of The Wedding School, a member-based wedding photography education platform created by photographer and educator Susan Stripling and Digital Product Studio. The Wedding School offers wedding photographers of all experience levels a dynamic online learning and community environment, providing them the insights, education and inspiration they need to build successful wedding photography businesses. Stripling will remain committed to the platform by partnering as a consultant to create content and help grow the business with Emerald.

The acquisition expands Emerald's commitment to wedding photography, and the photography market overall, by adding online wedding photography education to its established event, education and media offerings. This is Emerald's third photography brand acquisition in 2021. In April, Emerald acquired Sue Bryce Education, a member-based portrait photography education platform; and its affiliate, The Portrait Masters, an online photo education destination and conference created by Sue Bryce and Digital Product Studio. Emerald's other photography brands include PHOTOPLUS, the largest photography and imaging event in North America, and Rangefinder + WPPI, the daily content hub and annual event for portrait and wedding photographers.

Arlene Evans, Content Director for Emerald's Photo Group, said, 'We are excited to welcome The Wedding School and Susan Stripling to the Photo Group. Susan has been part of WPPI for many years as an instructor, competition judge and Rangefinder contributor, and our work together on The Wedding School will grow our already-established relationship. We are looking forward to introducing more photographers to the platform, and to creating new content that will inspire and empower wedding photographers to succeed.'

The Wedding School provides its members everything they need to establish and maintain a successful and sustainable wedding photography business. The Wedding Fundamentals series teaches members essential business, technical and creative skills, and in the wider Learning Library members can delve deeper into topics including Business & Finance, Sales & Marketing, Creative and Technical Skills, and Post-Production.

Stripling said, 'WPPI is the convention that brought me my best friends, taught me the most about being the photographer that I am today, and introduced me to the community that inspired me to create The Wedding School in the first place. It's a massive honor to be joining forces with Emerald to bring The Wedding School to a bigger audience!'

In connection with the transaction, Stripling was advised by Joe Randall of JJ & GR, Inc.

##

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http//www.emeraldx.com/

About The Wedding School

The Wedding School is a membership-based online learning platform that enables its members to build and sustain successful wedding photography businesses today. Photographer and educator Susan Stripling co-created The Wedding School in 2016 with the aim of offering honest, real-world information based on her experience as a leading wedding photographer and longtime educator. For new and aspiring wedding photographers, The Wedding School offers concise training, education in critical business skills, and a network of support. For experienced wedding photographers, the platform offers an evolving and expanding Learning Library that helps them meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry.

Media Contact:

Beth Cowperthwaite
VP, Communications
(914) 421-3384
Beth.Cowperthwaite@emeraldx.com

Shanna Allen
Senior Marketing Manager-Audience
WPPI | Rangefinder
(646) 668-3772
Shanna.Allen@EmeraldX.com

Disclaimer

Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 19:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
