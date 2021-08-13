Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerald : NY NOW®, today's wholesale market for tomorrow's retail world, is West Coast bound in Spring 2022

08/13/2021 | 09:22am EDT
WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 11, 2021) - NY NOW®, announces the launch of SF NOW, an exciting new regional market that extends NY NOW to the West Coast. SF NOW will co-locate with *NOTED, The Greeting Card Expo at the unique and vibrant Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, located on the water between Aquatic Park and Marine Green, in San Francisco CA. The event will take place on April 28 and 29, 2022.

SF NOW, co-located with *NOTED, will offer brands, makers, and artisans an all-in-one tactile boutique setting to meet buyers, celebrate creativity, and tell their stories. The event will be a prime opportunity to see what's trending, trend spot, and place orders in a location convenient for West Coast retailers and designers. Industry veteran Patti Stracher-Lee, former Show Director of the National Stationery Show and more recently UnBound at Book Expo, will lead sales for SF NOW.

'We are thrilled to announce the launch of SF NOW next April, in partnership with our friends at the Greeting Card Association. We have had consistent feedback from our community that retailers are looking for a Spring buying opportunity on the West Coast in a lighter boutique format - and we are delighted to meet that need. Co-locating with *NOTED is a fantastic opportunity to present buyers with a vibrant range of fresh products from across our community and spanning stationery, desktop, lifestyle, gift, home décor, tabletop, and many more,', says Tim Hart, SVP NY NOW. '

*NOTED has quickly become THE event for the greeting card community, including makers, retailers, and sales reps,' says GCA president George White. 'NY NOW has a well-earned reputation for providing a curated selection of specialty gift suppliers that gift retailers need to attend each year to stay on trend. A co-located *NOTED/SF NOW show will bring the best of greeting card, gift, and lifestyle makers into one hall, providing a unique, must-attend solution for retailers of all sizes seeking the best offerings for their customers.'

## About the Greeting Card Association:
Founded in 1941, The Greeting Card Association (GCA) is the non-profit U.S. trade association serving the greeting card and social expressions industry. GCA represents nearly 200 American and international publishers and industry partners by promoting the tradition of sending greeting cards, helping members grow their businesses, recognizing creativity, and serving the industry and citizen mailer as a voice for media, leadership, and advocacy on industry issues. www.greetingcard.org

About NY NOW:
Today's wholesale market for tomorrow's retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America's design capital. And nurturing community year-round through its Digital Market. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. To customize. Right now. www.nynow.com

NY NOW Media Contacts:
Beth Cowperthwaite | Beth.cowperthwaite@emeraldx.com

NOTED Media Contacts:
Nora Weiser | nweiser@greetingcard.org

Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
