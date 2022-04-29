Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerald Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.690 USD   -6.27%
04:17pEmerald Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
04/28goodMRKT Brings Its Good People, Great Products, and Exceptional Causes to Chicago Show Floor
BU
04/26Emerald Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerald Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

04/29/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results to before market open on May 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30am ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13729258. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 16, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com.

Source: Emerald Holding, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
04:17pEmerald Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
04/28goodMRKT Brings Its Good People, Great Products, and Exceptional Causes to Chicago Show..
BU
04/26Emerald Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04/14Retail Innovation Conference & Expo to Spotlight Metaverse Experts Championing Next-Lev..
BU
04/12EMERALD : Global group of recipients announced for UFI 2022 Next Generation Leadership Gra..
PU
04/12U.S. Cannabis Industry's Total Economic Impact to Near $158 Billion by 2026
BU
04/11EMERALD : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/06EMERALD : Prosper Show 2022 Announces Record Success for Amazon Sellers & Service Provider..
PU
04/06Retail Innovation Conference & Expo Confirms First 130 Speakers for 2022 Event
BU
03/23Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threats
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 3,52 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emerald Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hervé Sedky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Doft Chief Financial Officer
Kosty Gilis Chairman
William Charles Chief Information Officer
Brian Pagel Executive Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-27.71%201
FISERV, INC.0.92%67 952
BLOCK, INC.-35.21%60 732
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.33%42 025
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.6.44%40 531
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-29.86%22 974