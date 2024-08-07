Emerald Holding, Inc.
Second Quarter 2024
August 7, 2024
Participants
Hervé Sedky
David Doft
President and Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Officer
3
Key Q2 2024 Takeaways
- Continued year-over-year growth during seasonally slower second quarter.
- Strong re-booking trends provide forward visibility and support reiterated outlook of $415 to $425 million in Revenue and $110 to $115 million in Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024
- Target to expand Adj. EBITDA margins from ~27% implied in 2024 guidance to historical levels over time
- Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share based on strong, sustained cash flow generation
- Diversified portfolio across multiple sectors with countercyclical benefits
- Continue to generate positive free cash flow, supported by low CapEx requirements and working capital dynamics of events business where cash is collected in advance of an event staging
4
Revolutionizing the Trade Show Model
Integrating technology and first party data to create a next-generation B2B platform
Emerald's Core Services
Connections
Content
Commerce
(89% of FY 2023 Revenue)
- Collection of leading B2B trade shows and conferences that bring together industry- specific communities
- Revenue is generated from the production of trade shows and conference events, including booth space sales, registration fees and sponsorship fees
- B2B websites and publications that provide industry specific business news and information across 20 sectors
- Revenue primarily consists of advertising sales for industry publications and digital products
- SaaS software enables year-round B2B buying and selling which averages $1 billion per month of wholesale gross transaction volume
- Revenue consists of subscription revenue, implementation fees and professional services
5
Enduring Value of Trade Shows
85%
of respondents say in-
person events are
irreplaceable because of their ability to drive commerce and networking that creates partnerships and innovation(1)
Value to Exhibitors
- Generate leads and sales
- Introduce new products
- Build brands
- Strengthen relationships
- Educate the market
- Service customers
5:1 ROI
for 14% of Fortune 500 companies from their trade show exhibitions(2)
40%
of businesses say B2B exhibitions provide the highest value for their marketing objectives(3)
In-person trade shows and events continue to be an integral part of businesses' marketing budgets and among the highest ROI
18%
of Chief Marketing
Officers cite customer acquisition, retention and engagement as their #1 priority in 2022, up from 10% in 2021(4)
17.6%
2021-2026 CAGR
projected for
B2B trade show market size(5)
Value to Attendees
- Fulfill procurement needs
- Source new suppliers
- Reconnect with existing suppliers
- Identify trends
- Learn about new products / services
- Network with industry peers
(1)
Source: Freeman, New Freeman Research Shows an Accelerated Return to In-Person Events.
(2)
Source: TSL, 2023 150+ Trade Show Stats That Reveal All.
6
(3)
Source: CEIR, Omnichannel Marketing Insights Report 1.
- Source: Gartner, What Marketing Budgets Look Like in 2022.
- Source: PwC, Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026.
Three Pillars of Value Creation
Emerald's focus is on maximizing value of operations and expanding offerings
Customer Centricity
- Action the holistic consolidated customer database
- 3-yearbrand operating plans across portfolio
- Value-basedpricing structure
- Rigorous, perpetual brand reviews
- Improved customer retention
- Higher revenue per customer
- Focused investment in evolving brands
- Optimized event success and customer ROI
365-Day Engagement
- Daily content and insights across 20 industries
- Scaled B2B marketplace
- Increased cadence of online offerings
- New revenue streams
- Powerful first-party data
- Improved cross selling efforts
Portfolio Optimization
- Emerald Xcelerator
- Targeted accretive M&A
- Partnership opportunities
- New event and content launches in growth categories
- Platform acquisitions in new growth categories
- Tuck-inacquisitions in existing strategic categories
7
Acquisitions and New Event Launches Driving Portfolio Optimization
Strategic expansion into high growth industries and categories
New Event Launches Expected to Contribute 1-2 Percentage Points of Organic Revenue Growth per Year
Select New Event Launches from Xcelerator
• New business unit dedicated to launching dynamic
Recent Acquisitions
brands in emerging and high-growth markets
• Focused on new brands with an expected run rate
Launched in May 2022
of 4 - 6 shows per year
Premier global B2B
B2B e-commerce
event and thought
SaaS platform
leadership platform
with a global
presence
Producer of Overland Expo adventure travel shows
Producer of hosted buyer events serving the hospitality, senior living and casino industries via the
Returned June 2023
- Educational platform that bridges business and Web3 innovation
- Will host second iteration at Retail Innovation Conference and Expo (RICE) with a focus on retail sector applications
Launched in Sept. 2023
- B2B event dedicated to the Latin food and beverage sector
- Strengthens Emerald's portfolio of leading food & beverage brands
Leading product database
and integrator service
provider for commercial AV
Social
3rd
Party
BITAC series of events.
Launched in Sept. 2023
- Trade show centered on commercial integration channel service providers across fast-growing verticals.
- Co-locatedwith Emerald's popular CEDIA
Expo
Subscription-
Leading
based
photography
national trade
Digital
show focused
business
education and
on educational
e-learning
spaces and
service +
equipment
conference
Leading B2B
Wholesale online
media company in
marketplace
the cannabis
platform to be
industry with
combined with
portfolio of media
Emerald's iconic NY
brands + widely
NOW brand
attended annual
expo
8
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights and Current Liquidity Position
Emerald experienced year over year growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA across all categories
Earnings Results
Highlights and Developments
Balance Sheet
(as of 6/30/2024)
- Revenues of $86.0 million
- Diluted loss per share of $(0.03)
- Net loss of $(2.8) million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million(1)
- Free cash flow of $7.1 million(2)
- Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share
- Completed the conversion of all outstanding preferred shares to common stock, resulting in a simpler capital structure
- $193.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and full availability on $110 million revolver.
- Net debt of $218.0 million, including $411.2 million outstanding term loan balance
- Net debt / EBITDA(3) of 2.1x as of June 30th
- Approximately 203.9 million common shares outstanding
Net Income (Loss)
($ in Millions)
($4.8)
($18.5)
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Adj. EBITDA(1)
($ in Millions)
$14.6
$15.3
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share
($0.03)
($0.29)
($0.78)
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Free Cash Flow(2)
($ in Millions)
$4.6
$7.1
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
- See slide 14 of this presentation for a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding event cancellation insurance proceeds.
- The calculation of second quarter 2024 Free Cash Flow excluding event cancellation insurance proceeds, net, includes non-recurring acquisition related transaction costs of $0.9 million, acquisition integration, restructuring-related transition costs of $1.0 million, and non-recurring legal, audit and consulting fees of $0.7 million. The calculation of second quarter 2023 Free Cash Flow excluding event cancellation insurance proceeds, net, includes non-recurring financing fees charged to interest expense of $2.1 million, acquisition related transaction costs of $0.2
million, integration-related transition costs of $0.8 million, and non-recurring legal and consulting fees of $0.4 million. The total of these items is $2.6 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. See slide 15 of this presentation for a
9
reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow excluding event cancellation insurance proceeds, net.
(3) Consolidated trailing twelve month EBITDA as of June 30, 2024 as defined in Amended and Restated Senior Secured Credit Facilities. Debt includes outstanding gross balance of term loan.
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Quarterly
($ in Millions)
Connections
All Other
$133.4
$122.3
$98.5
$93.6
$101.5
$86.5
$86.0
$76.5
$71.4
$72.5
$41.1
$62.4
Revenue
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
4Q 2022
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
Connections
$66.1
$30.5
$88.6
$60.7
$51.4
$81.9
$112.2
$75.6
$62.1
$90.3
$123.4
$75.0
All Other
$10.4
$10.6
$9.9
$10.7
$11.0
$11.7
$10.1
$10.9
$10.4
$11.2
$10.0
$11.0
Total
$76.5
$41.1
$98.5
$71.4
$62.4
$93.6
$122.3
$86.5
$72.5
$101.5
$133.4
$86.0
Adjusted EBITDA
Connections
$18.2
$61.4
$61.0
$27.3
$14.4
$30.3
$49.4
$25.1
$22.6
$39.7
$56.1
$26.4
All Other
$1.9
$0.7
($0.3)
$0.7
($0.3)
$0.1
($0.3)
$1.0
$1.3
$1.6
$0.2
$1.8
Corporate
($10.7)
($11.1)
($11.4)
($12.4)
($13.0)
($5.4)
($12.6)
($11.5)
($13.1)
($5.5)
($15.5)
($12.9)
Adj. EBITDA
$9.4
$51.0
$49.3
$15.6
$1.1
$25.0
$36.5
$14.6
$10.8
$35.8
$40.8
$15.3
Less: Insurance
$1.2
$59.7
$23.7
$8.1
$2.4
--
--
--
$2.8
--
$1.0
--
Proceeds
Adj. EBITDA
$8.2
($8.7)
$25.6
$7.5
($1.3)
$25.0
$36.5
$14.6
$8.0
$35.8
$39.8
$15.3
ex-Insurance
Annual
$382.8
$325.9
$145.5
Revenue
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Connections
$106.7
$282.6
$340.2
All Other
$38.8
$43.3
$42.6
Total
$145.5
$325.9
$382.8
Adjusted EBITDA
Connections
$80.0
$133.0
$136.8
All Other
$6.3
$0.2
$3.6
Corporate
($42.1)
($42.2)
($42.6)
Adj. EBITDA
$44.1
$91.0
$97.8
Less: Insurance
$77.4
$34.2
$2.8
Proceeds
Adj. EBITDA
($33.3)
$56.8
$95.0
ex-Insurance
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 10:37:06 UTC.