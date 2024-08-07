Emerald Holding, Inc.

Second Quarter 2024

August 7, 2024

Key Q2 2024 Takeaways

  • Continued year-over-year growth during seasonally slower second quarter.
  • Strong re-booking trends provide forward visibility and support reiterated outlook of $415 to $425 million in Revenue and $110 to $115 million in Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024
    • Target to expand Adj. EBITDA margins from ~27% implied in 2024 guidance to historical levels over time
  • Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share based on strong, sustained cash flow generation
  • Diversified portfolio across multiple sectors with countercyclical benefits
  • Continue to generate positive free cash flow, supported by low CapEx requirements and working capital dynamics of events business where cash is collected in advance of an event staging

4

Revolutionizing the Trade Show Model

Integrating technology and first party data to create a next-generation B2B platform

Emerald's Core Services

Connections

Content

Commerce

(89% of FY 2023 Revenue)

  • Collection of leading B2B trade shows and conferences that bring together industry- specific communities
  • Revenue is generated from the production of trade shows and conference events, including booth space sales, registration fees and sponsorship fees
  • B2B websites and publications that provide industry specific business news and information across 20 sectors
  • Revenue primarily consists of advertising sales for industry publications and digital products
  • SaaS software enables year-round B2B buying and selling which averages $1 billion per month of wholesale gross transaction volume
  • Revenue consists of subscription revenue, implementation fees and professional services

5

Enduring Value of Trade Shows

85%

of respondents say in-

person events are

irreplaceable because of their ability to drive commerce and networking that creates partnerships and innovation(1)

Value to Exhibitors

  • Generate leads and sales
  • Introduce new products
  • Build brands
  • Strengthen relationships
  • Educate the market
  • Service customers

5:1 ROI

for 14% of Fortune 500 companies from their trade show exhibitions(2)

40%

of businesses say B2B exhibitions provide the highest value for their marketing objectives(3)

In-person trade shows and events continue to be an integral part of businesses' marketing budgets and among the highest ROI

18%

of Chief Marketing

Officers cite customer acquisition, retention and engagement as their #1 priority in 2022, up from 10% in 2021(4)

17.6%

2021-2026 CAGR

projected for

B2B trade show market size(5)

Value to Attendees

  • Fulfill procurement needs
  • Source new suppliers
  • Reconnect with existing suppliers
  • Identify trends
  • Learn about new products / services
  • Network with industry peers

Three Pillars of Value Creation

Emerald's focus is on maximizing value of operations and expanding offerings

Customer Centricity

  • Action the holistic consolidated customer database
  • 3-yearbrand operating plans across portfolio
  • Value-basedpricing structure
  • Rigorous, perpetual brand reviews
    • Improved customer retention
    • Higher revenue per customer
    • Focused investment in evolving brands
    • Optimized event success and customer ROI

365-Day Engagement

  • Daily content and insights across 20 industries
  • Scaled B2B marketplace
  • Increased cadence of online offerings
  • New revenue streams
  • Powerful first-party data
  • Improved cross selling efforts

Portfolio Optimization

  • Emerald Xcelerator
  • Targeted accretive M&A
  • Partnership opportunities
  • New event and content launches in growth categories
  • Platform acquisitions in new growth categories
  • Tuck-inacquisitions in existing strategic categories

7

Acquisitions and New Event Launches Driving Portfolio Optimization

Strategic expansion into high growth industries and categories

New Event Launches Expected to Contribute 1-2 Percentage Points of Organic Revenue Growth per Year

Select New Event Launches from Xcelerator

• New business unit dedicated to launching dynamic

Recent Acquisitions

brands in emerging and high-growth markets

• Focused on new brands with an expected run rate

Launched in May 2022

of 4 - 6 shows per year

Premier global B2B

B2B e-commerce

event and thought

SaaS platform

leadership platform

with a global

presence

Producer of Overland Expo adventure travel shows

Producer of hosted buyer events serving the hospitality, senior living and casino industries via the

Returned June 2023

  • Educational platform that bridges business and Web3 innovation
  • Will host second iteration at Retail Innovation Conference and Expo (RICE) with a focus on retail sector applications

Launched in Sept. 2023

  • B2B event dedicated to the Latin food and beverage sector
  • Strengthens Emerald's portfolio of leading food & beverage brands

Leading product database

and integrator service

provider for commercial AV

Social

3rd

Party

BITAC series of events.

Launched in Sept. 2023

  • Trade show centered on commercial integration channel service providers across fast-growing verticals.
  • Co-locatedwith Emerald's popular CEDIA
    Expo

Subscription-

Leading

based

photography

national trade

Digital

show focused

business

education and

on educational

e-learning

spaces and

service +

equipment

conference

Leading B2B

Wholesale online

media company in

marketplace

the cannabis

platform to be

industry with

combined with

portfolio of media

Emerald's iconic NY

brands + widely

NOW brand

attended annual

expo

8

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights and Current Liquidity Position

Emerald experienced year over year growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA across all categories

Earnings Results

Highlights and Developments

Balance Sheet

(as of 6/30/2024)

  • Revenues of $86.0 million
  • Diluted loss per share of $(0.03)
  • Net loss of $(2.8) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million(1)
  • Free cash flow of $7.1 million(2)
  • Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share
  • Completed the conversion of all outstanding preferred shares to common stock, resulting in a simpler capital structure
  • $193.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and full availability on $110 million revolver.
  • Net debt of $218.0 million, including $411.2 million outstanding term loan balance
  • Net debt / EBITDA(3) of 2.1x as of June 30th
  • Approximately 203.9 million common shares outstanding

Net Income (Loss)

($ in Millions)

($4.8)

($18.5)

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Adj. EBITDA(1)

($ in Millions)

$14.6

$15.3

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share

($0.03)

($0.29)

($0.78)

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Free Cash Flow(2)

($ in Millions)

$4.6

$7.1

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Quarterly

($ in Millions)

Connections

All Other

$133.4

$122.3

$98.5

$93.6

$101.5

$86.5

$86.0

$76.5

$71.4

$72.5

$41.1

$62.4

Revenue

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

Connections

$66.1

$30.5

$88.6

$60.7

$51.4

$81.9

$112.2

$75.6

$62.1

$90.3

$123.4

$75.0

All Other

$10.4

$10.6

$9.9

$10.7

$11.0

$11.7

$10.1

$10.9

$10.4

$11.2

$10.0

$11.0

Total

$76.5

$41.1

$98.5

$71.4

$62.4

$93.6

$122.3

$86.5

$72.5

$101.5

$133.4

$86.0

Adjusted EBITDA

Connections

$18.2

$61.4

$61.0

$27.3

$14.4

$30.3

$49.4

$25.1

$22.6

$39.7

$56.1

$26.4

All Other

$1.9

$0.7

($0.3)

$0.7

($0.3)

$0.1

($0.3)

$1.0

$1.3

$1.6

$0.2

$1.8

Corporate

($10.7)

($11.1)

($11.4)

($12.4)

($13.0)

($5.4)

($12.6)

($11.5)

($13.1)

($5.5)

($15.5)

($12.9)

Adj. EBITDA

$9.4

$51.0

$49.3

$15.6

$1.1

$25.0

$36.5

$14.6

$10.8

$35.8

$40.8

$15.3

Less: Insurance

$1.2

$59.7

$23.7

$8.1

$2.4

--

--

--

$2.8

--

$1.0

--

Proceeds

Adj. EBITDA

$8.2

($8.7)

$25.6

$7.5

($1.3)

$25.0

$36.5

$14.6

$8.0

$35.8

$39.8

$15.3

ex-Insurance

Annual

$382.8

$325.9

$145.5

Revenue

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Connections

$106.7

$282.6

$340.2

All Other

$38.8

$43.3

$42.6

Total

$145.5

$325.9

$382.8

Adjusted EBITDA

Connections

$80.0

$133.0

$136.8

All Other

$6.3

$0.2

$3.6

Corporate

($42.1)

($42.2)

($42.6)

Adj. EBITDA

$44.1

$91.0

$97.8

Less: Insurance

$77.4

$34.2

$2.8

Proceeds

Adj. EBITDA

($33.3)

$56.8

$95.0

ex-Insurance

10

