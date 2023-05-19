Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerald Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEX   US29103W1045

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

(EEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
3.500 USD   -0.85%
06:12aEmerald : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/18Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Many More to Headline the League's Newest Fan Event, NBA Con
BU
05/17Transcript : Emerald Holding, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Emerald : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 17, 2023

Emerald Holding, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-38076

42-1775077

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

100 Broadway, 14th Floor

New York, New York

10005

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (949) 226-5700

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

EEX

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 17, 2023, Emerald Holding, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), at which a quorum was present in person or by proxy.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered and voted on the following proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's proxy statement dated April 6, 2023, (the "Proxy Statement"): (1) the election of two Class III directors for terms expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and two Preferred Stock directors for terms expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders; (2) the ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year; (3) the non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; (4) the non-binding advisory vote to approve the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation; and (5) the approval of the Second Amendment and Restatement of the 2017 Omnibus Equity Plan.

Proposal One: Election of Class III Directors

Nominees

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Michael Alicea

122,118,977

1,408,895

3,959,865

Emmanuelle Skala

120,331,503

3,196,369

3,959,865

Election of Preferred Stock Directors

Nominees

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Lynda Clarizio

71,065,106

1,158

65,380

David Levin

71,065,646

618

65,380

Proposal Two: Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the current fiscal year

For

127,450,073

Against

37,664

Abstain

-

Broker Non-Votes

-

Proposal Three: Non-Binding Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of Our Named Executive Officers

For

122,939,879

Against

578,667

Abstain

9,326

Broker Non-Votes

3,959,865

Proposal Four: Non-Binding Advisory Vote to Approve the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation

Three Years

118,917,230

Two Years

45,090

One Year

4,558,638

Abstain

6,913

Broker Non-Votes

3,959,865

Proposal Five: Approval of the Second Amendment and Restatement of the 2017 Omnibus Equity Plan

For

120,484,700

Against

2,939,539

Abstain

103,632

Broker Non-Votes

3,959,865

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EMERALD HOLDING, INC.

Date:

May 19, 2023

By:

/s/ Stacey Sayetta

Stacey Sayetta
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Emerald Holding Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
06:12aEmerald : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/18Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Many More to He..
BU
05/17Transcript : Emerald Holding, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/17Emerald : May 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/11Emerald to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04EMERALD HOLDING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/04Tranche Update on Emerald Holding, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 5, 2..
CI
05/03Transcript : Emerald Holding, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03Emerald Holding : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (EEX) EMERALD HOLDING Reports Q1 Revenue $122.3M, vs. Street Est of $123..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 400 M - -
Net income 2023 -54,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emerald Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,50 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hervé Sedky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Doft Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kosty Gilis Chairman
William Charles Chief Information Officer
Monish Sharma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-1.13%220
INFORMA PLC16.62%12 617
ZHEJIANG MEORIENT COMMERCE EXHIBITION INC.45.70%853
GL EVENTS37.15%705
VIAD CORP-6.40%498
HYVE GROUP PLC63.86%436
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer