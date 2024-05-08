Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), America’s largest producer of trade shows and their associated conferences, content and commerce, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in Goldman Sachs’ Ninth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference on May 14-15, 2024 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. The Company will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

To request a meeting with management, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

