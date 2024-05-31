Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), America’s largest producer of trade shows and their associated conferences, content and commerce, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate virtually in Maxim Group’s conference titled “Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era.”

Emerald will participate in a fireside chat hosted by a Maxim Group analyst at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The virtual conference will be accessible only to clients of Maxim Group. Clients of Maxim Group can view a live webcast of the fireside chat at www.m-vest.com.

About Emerald:

