MJBizCon Brings $33B Cannabis Industry Together

35,000 Industry Professionals to Gather to Build Business Momentum

MJBizCon, owned by Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE; EEX), the largest, most established cannabis business conference in the world, is taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 16-18, 2022. Along with MJBizCon, the reMind Psychedelics Business Forum, also owned by Emerald’s Xcelerator Division, CannaVest Institutional Investment Conference, and the Hall of Flowers Experience events will comprise MJBizCon Week, beginning Tuesday, November 15.

Now in its 11th year, MJBizCon is where more than 35,000 cannabis industry professionals convene for unparalleled networking, start-up funding, alliance creation, and fact-based insights on growth projections, regulatory reform, politics, and business management. In short, MJBizCon is where vendors, executives, and entrepreneurs gain a competitive advantage in an industry expected to generate $52.6 billion in retail sales by 2026.

Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBiz, will deliver his always popular ‘State of the Industry and Predictions for 2023’ on Wednesday, November 16. He will address the current cannabis climate and opportunities for future growth. Topics include: the mid-term election and how it will impact the industry, mature and emerging market woes and opportunities, the strategies companies should be employing now to overcome industry growing pains, and whether federal reform is gaining momentum.

The 2022 event will showcase over 1,400 exhibitors and more than 70 hours of educational content from 170 speakers.

MJBizCon’s agenda is carefully curated to deliver value for businesses and enterprises at all stages: from education to development to launch and growth and expansion. The Main Stage will feature a diverse lineup of both cannabis industry leaders and successful mainstream executives providing exclusive insights:

A one-on-one on-stage interview with Cookies Co-founder and CEO Berner . Berner has mastered branding and global expansion in the cannabis industry. He’ll shed light on how he has carved a sizable presence in the market and jumped many hurdles in both life and business.

. Berner has mastered branding and global expansion in the cannabis industry. He’ll shed light on how he has carved a sizable presence in the market and jumped many hurdles in both life and business. Rhonda Kallman is a trailblazer in the alcoholic beverage industry. Kallman founded the Boston Beer Company (producers of Sam Adams) and now runs Boston Harbor Distillery . She will provide insight from decades of business, branding and marketing expertise from an industry with many parallels to cannabis.

is a trailblazer in the alcoholic beverage industry. Kallman founded the Boston Beer Company (producers of Sam Adams) and now runs . She will provide insight from decades of business, branding and marketing expertise from an industry with many parallels to cannabis. A ‘Power Panel’ featuring cannabis business leaders Nancy Whiteman (Co-founder and CEO, Wana Brands), Ruben Lindo (Founder, Blak Mar Farms, LLC), Troy Datcher (CEO, The Parent Company), Toi Hutchison (President and CEO, Marijuana Policy Project) and Peter Caldini (CEO, Acreage Holdings) will address current cannabis challenges, trends, and opportunities.

SIX pre-show forums start on Tuesday, November 15 at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel (next to the Convention Center): MJBizFinance Forum, MJBiz Hemp + CBD Forum, MJBiz Marketing Forum, MJBiz Science Symposium, reMind Psychedelics Business Forum, and Associations Day. (Ticketing for these sessions are each sold separately.)

The new expo-floor spans two floors of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall. Divided into industry sectors including: cultivation, processing, packaging & lab services, business services and retail/dispensary, exhibitors showcase new tech solutions, supplier offerings, and processing equipment.

Additional experiential exhibits include: the return of Hall of Flowers, First-Timers Open House, Innovations Product Showcase, and the Exhibitor Spotlight theater. Recharge at ‘The Joint’ (first floor) or ‘Elevation Lounge’ (second floor) to hydrate, plug in, or meet-up. Come outside to ‘The Patio’, a newly added outdoor gathering space for fresh air, games, DJs, drinks and more. Participate in audience meet-ups taking place for cultivator, manufacturer, retailer and global audiences.

With a new scholarship program, pop-ups from Women Grow and Black Cannabis Magazine, ongoing efforts for speaker diversity and networking functions focused on women and the BIPOC communities will make MJBizCon 2022 more inclusive than ever.

“MJBizCon is a great place to collectively support each other and the industry as we look to brighter days ahead. We will capitalize on emerging opportunities, learn from new power house states like New York and New Jersey, and build on momentum coming out of federal changes to come,” said Chris Walsh, CEO MJBiz.

ABOUT MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2022 event will return to Las Vegas November 15-18, 2022. The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily, MJBiz Magazine, MJBiz Factbook, and MJBizScience’s Emerald Conference. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

ABOUT EMERALD

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. Emerald acquired MJBiz in January 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.emeraldx.com/.

