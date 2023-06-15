Overland Expo West 2023 Announces Record Attendance

Overland Expo West 2023 attracts more than 30,000 attendees from around the world.

Overland Expo, owned by Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) and part of the Portfolio of events serving the Outdoor industry, including Outdoor Retailer and Surf Expo, today announced record attendance following the conclusion of its Overland Expo West event, held May 19-21 at Ft. Tuthill in Flagstaff, Arizona. Overland Expo West 2023, the world's premier event for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, hosted over 400 exhibitors and more than 30,000 attendees — a six-percent year-over-year increase in attendance.

“The continued growth of the overlanding market coupled with Overland Expo’s reputation for being the must-attend event for overlanders and brands that serve the overland community alike are the key drivers behind the event’s consistent increase in participation, prominence, and influence,” said Emerald Consumer Events Marketing SVP, Jessica Kirchner. “Our goal is to provide the premier platform for the overland community to build relationships, optimize business opportunities, learn, and discover. We are hyper-focused on delivering customer-centric experiences that support the heightened success of exhibitors and education providers,” continued Kirchner.

Overland Expo has emerged as the go-to event for brands to debut new products of global significance. For example, Toyota held the global public debut of its all-new, best-selling Tacoma midsize pickup at Overland Expo West 2023. Polaris also revealed publicly its new Xpedition off-road side-by-side during the West event.

In addition to patronizing more than 400 onsite exhibiting brands, including large multinationals and small startups, fans attended more than 448 hours of classes, seminars, demos, activities, slideshows, and films hosted by 136 presenters, trainers, and VIPs.

“Over the last year, Emerald's Outdoor Retailer, Outdoor Adventure Expo, and Overland Expo Series have served as a vibrant stage, uniting over 1,700 outdoor brands with retailers and consumers,” said Jeff Davis, GVP, Action Sports, Emerald. “Building upon this foundation, the recent acquisition of the Overland Expo series at the start of 2023 exemplifies Emerald's goal to serve the entire outdoor recreation and action sports ecosystem. Our objective is to seamlessly connect manufacturers, retailers, and consumers, fostering a symbiotic relationship that propels collective growth and success for our valued customers and the industry at large.”

Overland Expo returns in early July for Overland Expo Pacific Northwest in Redmond, Oregon, July 7-9, 2023. Recognized as the leading show for new and emerging brands and products within the overlanding space, Overland Expo was one of the first events to support the overland community in the U.S.

UPCOMING DATES FOR OVERLAND EXPO, OUTDOOR ADVENTURE EXPO & OUTDOOR RETAILER:

Outdoor Adventure Expo

June 17-18, 2023, Snowbasin Resort, Huntsville, UT

Outdoor Retailer Summer

June 19-21, 2023, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Overland Expo Pacific Northwest

July 7-9, 2023: Redmond, Oregon

Overland Expo Mountain West

August 24-26, 2023: Loveland, Colorado

Overland Expo East

October 6-8, 2023: Arrington, Virginia

Outdoor Retailer Winter

November 14-16, 2023, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT

