Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 27.78 million compared to INR 22.32 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8.58 million compared to INR 4.72 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.285 compared to INR 0.163 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.285 compared to INR 0.163 a year ago.

