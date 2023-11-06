Emerald Resources NL(ASX:EMR) added to S&P/ASX 200 Index

Emerald Resources NL is an Australia-based company, which is a developer and explorer of gold projects. The Okvau Gold Mine is the Company's advanced project. The Company's projects include Okvau Gold project and Memot Gold project. The Company also holds a number of other projects in Cambodia which are made up of a combination of granted mining licenses (100% owned by Emerald) and interests joint venture agreements. Together, its interest in its Cambodian Projects covers a combined area of 1,639 square kilometers (km2). The Okvau Gold Mine is located approximately 275 kilometers (km) north-east of Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh in the province of Mondulkiri. The Company has a 5% overriding royalty interest in all gas production from various oil and gas interests located in Magoffin County, Kentucky (Leases).

Sector Gold