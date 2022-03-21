Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Emerald Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   AU000000EMR4

EMERALD RESOURCES NL

(EMR)
News 
Summary

Emerald Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - EMR

03/21/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EMERALD RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EMR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

337,250

21/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EMERALD RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009795046

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMRAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

337,250

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/3/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

87,250

Mr B Dunnachie

Mr B Dunnachie

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 21/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

337,250

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.57000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emerald Resources NL published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
