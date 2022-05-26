Emerald Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - EMR
05/26/2022 | 02:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EMERALD RESOURCES NL
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday May 26, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EMR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,498,473
26/05/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EMERALD RESOURCES NL
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
009795046
1.3
ASX issuer code
EMR
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
26/5/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
08-Dec-2021 18:13
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
EMR
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
The Company has signed a Takeover Bid Implementation Agreement with Bullseye Mining Limited (Bullseye), to acquire all of the issued shares of Bullseye (that it does not already own) in a share based transaction.
Application for quotation of +securities
Placement Details
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
EMR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
26/5/2022
use
Issue details
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,498,473
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The Company is issuing 1 Emerald share for every 3.43 Bullseye shares held.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1,828,137.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
