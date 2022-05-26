Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Emerald Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   AU000000EMR4

EMERALD RESOURCES NL

(EMR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 02:10:03 am EDT
1.210 AUD    0.00%
02:39aEMERALD RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - EMR
PU
05/19Emerald Gains Control of Bullseye Mining
AQ
05/16Emerald Resources NL - Recommended and Unconditional Takeover Offer for Bullseye Extended
AQ
Emerald Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - EMR

05/26/2022 | 02:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EMERALD RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday May 26, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EMR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,498,473

26/05/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EMERALD RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009795046

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Dec-2021 18:13

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

EMR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The Company has signed a Takeover Bid Implementation Agreement with Bullseye Mining Limited (Bullseye), to acquire all of the issued shares of Bullseye (that it does not already own) in a share based transaction.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

EMR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

26/5/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,498,473

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Company is issuing 1 Emerald share for every 3.43 Bullseye shares held.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1,828,137.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

Emerald Resources NL published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:38:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -16,7 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 704 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2020 931x
EV / Sales 2021 27 035x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 83,1%
