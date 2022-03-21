Emerald Resources NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EMERALD RESOURCES NL
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 22, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Options expiring 14 March 2027 exercisable at
350,000
21/03/2022
to be confirmed
$1.32
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EMERALD RESOURCES NL
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
009795046
1.3
ASX issuer code
EMR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options expiring 14 March 2027 exercisable at $1.32
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
21/3/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Refer ASX announcement 6 October 2020 (Schedule 2).
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.32000000
14/3/2027
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
ASX:EMR
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer ASX announcement 6 October 2020 (Schedule 2).
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
350,000
