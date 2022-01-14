Emerald Resources NL : Recommended and Unconditional Takeover Offer Extended

Emerald Managing Director Morgan Hart commented "Whilst it is disappointing that our recommended and unconditional takeover offer has been delayed by an application made to the Takeovers Panel by a single Bullseye shareholder with an equity interest of circa 14%, we have been extremely happy with the significant take up by Australian domiciled Bullseye shareholders. We look forward to the remaining international domiciled Bullseye shareholders joining us."

Bullseye shareholders that have any questions relating to the Offer or how to accept the Offer made to them, should contact the Company Secretary of Emerald on +61 8 9286 6300, or your professional financial adviser.

In light of the Proceedings, Emerald has provided an undertaking to the Panel that it will not, without the Panel's consent, take any steps to process acceptances of, or issue any shares to accepting Bullseye shareholders under the Offer until the determination of the panel in the Proceedings.

Emerald Resources NL (ASX: EMR) (Emerald) refers to its announcement dated 6 January 2022 declaring its recommended takeover bid for all of the issued shares of Bullseye Mining Limited (Bullseye) that it does not already own (Offer) free from all conditions.

Forward Looking Statement

This document contains certain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry in which Emerald Resources operates, and beliefs and assumptions regarding the Company's future performance. Words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks"' "estimates", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of Emerald Resources only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Emerald Resources will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward- looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

This document has been prepared in compliance with the current JORC Code 2012 Edition and the ASX listing Rules.

The Company believes that is has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including with respect to any production targets and financial estimates, based on the information contained in this announcement. Reference is made to ASX Announcement dated 1 May 2017 and 26 November 2019. All material assumptions underpinning the production target or the forecast financial information continue to apply and have not materially changed. 100% of the production target referred to in this announcement is based on Probable Ore Reserves.

Emerald has a highly experienced management team, undoubtedly one of the best credentialed gold development teams in Australia with a proven history of developing projects successfully, quickly and cost effectively. They are a team of highly competent mining engineers and geologists who have overseen the successful development of gold projects in developing countries such as the Bonikro Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire for Equigold NL and more recently, Regis Resources Ltd.

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this report that relates to Exploration and Grade Control Results is based on information compiled by Mr Keith King, who is an employee to the Company and who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy. Mr Keith King has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Keith King has reviewed the contents of this release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources for the Okvau Gold Deposit was prepared by EGRM Consulting Pty Ltd, Mr Brett Gossage, who is a consultant to the Company, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AIG), and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Gossage has reviewed the contents of this news release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this announcement that relates to Ore Reserves for the Okvau Gold Deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Glenn Williamson, an independent specialist mining consultant. Mr Williamson is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy. Mr Williamson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (or "CP") as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Williamson has reviewed the contents of this news release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

