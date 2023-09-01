INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2023 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, 2023, as a result of the September quarterly review.

S&P/ASX 20 Index - No change.

S&P/ASX 50 Index - No change.

S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023

Action

Code

Company

Addition

LTR

Liontown Resources Limited

Removal

HVN

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023

Action

Code

Company

Addition

DTL

Data#3 Limited

Addition

GMD

Genesis Minerals Limited

Addition

NEU

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited

Addition

RMS

Ramelius Resources Limited

Addition

WBT

Weebit Nano Limited

Removal

ABG

Abacus Group

Removal

ASK

Abacus Storage King

Removal

BRN

BrainChip Holdings Limited

Removal

IMU

Imugene Limited

Removal

LKE

Lake Resources N.L.

Removal

SYR

Syrah Resources Limited

S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023

Action

Code

Company

Addition

A4N

Alpha HPA Limited

Addition

CTT

Cettire Limited

Addition

EMR

Emerald Resources NL

Addition

GMD

Genesis Minerals Limited

Addition

HCW

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

Addition

MAQ

Macquarie Technology Group Limited

Addition

PMT

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Addition

QRI

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

Addition

SMR

Stanmore Resources Limited

Addition

VSL

Vulcan Steel Limited

Removal

29M

29Metals Limited

Removal

5EA

5E Advanced Materials Inc.

Removal

AAC

Australian Agricultural Company Limited

Removal

BBN

Baby Bunting Group Limited

Removal

HAS

Hastings Technology Metals Limited

Removal

IHL

Incannex Healthcare Limited

Removal

JRV

Jervois Global Limited

Removal

SBM

St Barbara Limited

S&P/ASX All Technology Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Action

Code

Company

Addition

4DX

4DMedical Limited

Addition

MAQ

Macquarie Technology Group Limited

Addition

OFX

OFX Group Limited

Removal

CGS

Cogstate Limited

Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

Any changes to index shares data for capped and equal weighted indices will be made available in proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close on Friday, September 8, 2023.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Emerald Resources NL published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 07:23:05 UTC.