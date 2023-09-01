SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, 2023, as a result of the September quarterly review.

Action Code Company Addition 4DX 4DMedical Limited Addition MAQ Macquarie Technology Group Limited Addition OFX OFX Group Limited Removal CGS Cogstate Limited

Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

Any changes to index shares data for capped and equal weighted indices will be made available in proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close on Friday, September 8, 2023.

