INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2023 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices
SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, 2023, as a result of the September quarterly review.
S&P/ASX 20 Index - No change.
S&P/ASX 50 Index - No change.
S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023
Action
Code
Company
Addition
LTR
Liontown Resources Limited
Removal
HVN
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited
S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023
Action
Code
Company
Addition
DTL
Data#3 Limited
Addition
GMD
Genesis Minerals Limited
Addition
NEU
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited
Addition
RMS
Ramelius Resources Limited
Addition
WBT
Weebit Nano Limited
Removal
ABG
Abacus Group
Removal
ASK
Abacus Storage King
Removal
BRN
BrainChip Holdings Limited
Removal
IMU
Imugene Limited
Removal
LKE
Lake Resources N.L.
Removal
SYR
Syrah Resources Limited
S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023
Action
Code
Company
Addition
A4N
Alpha HPA Limited
Addition
CTT
Cettire Limited
Addition
EMR
Emerald Resources NL
Addition
GMD
Genesis Minerals Limited
Addition
HCW
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
Addition
MAQ
Macquarie Technology Group Limited
Addition
PMT
Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
Addition
QRI
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
Addition
SMR
Stanmore Resources Limited
Addition
VSL
Vulcan Steel Limited
Removal
29M
29Metals Limited
Removal
5EA
5E Advanced Materials Inc.
Removal
AAC
Australian Agricultural Company Limited
Removal
BBN
Baby Bunting Group Limited
Removal
HAS
Hastings Technology Metals Limited
Removal
IHL
Incannex Healthcare Limited
Removal
JRV
Jervois Global Limited
Removal
SBM
St Barbara Limited
S&P/ASX All Technology Index - Effective Prior to the Open on September 18, 2023
Action
Code
Company
Addition
4DX
4DMedical Limited
Addition
MAQ
Macquarie Technology Group Limited
Addition
OFX
OFX Group Limited
Removal
CGS
Cogstate Limited
Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.
Any changes to index shares data for capped and equal weighted indices will be made available in proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close on Friday, September 8, 2023.
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.
