CORPORATE
PRESENTATION
Unlocking the power of sustainable solar energy on a global scale.
Overview
Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023
EMEREN GROUP
Emeren is a leading global solar project developer and operator, with local professional teams in Europe, North America, and Asia. Emeren's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and flourishing markets, specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has an industry-leading position.
Emeren is committed to streamlining solar projects with knowledge and assets for a faster implementation and an increased adoption.
Our vision is to leverage solar development to realize a brighter, cleaner future for the benefit of People, Profit and Planet.
Content
Emeren at a Glance
Investment Thesis
CEO Statement
Meet the Team
Rebranding
Our Values
Our Business Models
Value Creation
Focused Business Activities
Our Global Presence
Frontier Markets
Sustainability
Financial Results
Emeren at a Glance
18+ years
Founded in 2005
3 continents
Regional offices in Europe,
North America, and China
>3 GW
Mid-to-late stage project pipeline
∼258 MW
Operational assets under management
6.2 GWh
Storage Pipeline
+2% y/y
Revenue growth 2022
$61.3 million
Revenue 2022
$6.7 million
EBITDA 2022
$107.1 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents (CCE) 2022
192 MW
Monetized projects in 2022
Investment Thesis
Reading the market and mitigating the threats.
Accelerating Global Solar Adoption
Drives TAM expansion
Climate change and global energy crisis accelerating renewable energy transition globally. Supportive energy policies and incentive programs provide demand tailwind.
Cost of solar power at grid parity with traditional energy sources.
Unique, Asset-light Model with Strong Competitive Advantages
Focus on high-margin development projects and opportunistic IPP assets in favorable pricing and clean energy policy markets: U.S., Europe, and China.
Focus on small sized projects and NTP strategy - capex and operational overhead light.
>3 GW mid-to-late-stage solar and 6.2 GWh storage pipeline across Europe, U.S. and China. Strong track record in project development and experienced management team across U.S. and Europe.
Strategic IPPs with favorable solar PPAs - help provide stable cashflow stream.
Solid Financial Performance
Sound financial health with bottom-line focus.
Strong balance sheet.
ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Score
