20 23

CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

Unlocking the power of sustainable solar energy on a global scale.

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Overview

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

EMEREN GROUP

Emeren is a leading global solar project developer and operator, with local professional teams in Europe, North America, and Asia. Emeren's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and flourishing markets, specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has an industry-leading position.

Emeren is committed to streamlining solar projects with knowledge and assets for a faster implementation and an increased adoption.

Our vision is to leverage solar development to realize a brighter, cleaner future for the benefit of People, Profit and Planet.

03

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Content

Emeren at a Glance

04

Investment Thesis

05

06

CEO Statement

07

Meet the Team

Rebranding

08

Our Values

09

Our Business Models

10

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

Value Creation

11

Focused Business Activities

12

Our Global Presence

13

Frontier Markets

24

Sustainability

25

Financial Results

32

04

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Emeren at a Glance

18+ years

Founded in 2005

3 continents

Regional offices in Europe,

North America, and China

>3 GW

Mid-to-late stage project pipeline

258 MW

Operational assets under management

6.2 GWh

Storage Pipeline

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

+2% y/y

Revenue growth 2022

$61.3 million

Revenue 2022

$6.7 million

EBITDA 2022

$107.1 million

Cash and Cash Equivalents (CCE) 2022

192 MW

Monetized projects in 2022

05

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Investment Thesis

Reading the market and mitigating the threats.

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

Accelerating Global Solar Adoption

Drives TAM expansion

Climate change and global energy crisis accelerating renewable energy transition globally. Supportive energy policies and incentive programs provide demand tailwind.

Cost of solar power at grid parity with traditional energy sources.

Unique, Asset-light Model with Strong Competitive Advantages

Focus on high-margin development projects and opportunistic IPP assets in favorable pricing and clean energy policy markets: U.S., Europe, and China.

Focus on small sized projects and NTP strategy - capex and operational overhead light.

>3 GW mid-to-late-stage solar and 6.2 GWh storage pipeline across Europe, U.S. and China. Strong track record in project development and experienced management team across U.S. and Europe.

Strategic IPPs with favorable solar PPAs - help provide stable cashflow stream.

Solid Financial Performance

Sound financial health with bottom-line focus.

Strong balance sheet.

ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Score

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Emeren Group Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 18:21:07 UTC.