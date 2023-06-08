Emeren : Corporate Presentation June 2023

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023
Accelerating Global Solar Adoption
Drives TAM expansion
Climate change and global energy crisis accelerating renewable energy transition globally. Supportive energy policies and incentive programs provide demand tailwind.
Cost of solar power at grid parity with traditional energy sources.
Unique, Asset-light Model with Strong Competitive Advantages
Focus on high-margin development projects and opportunistic IPP assets in favorable pricing and clean energy policy markets: U.S., Europe, and China.
Focus on small sized projects and NTP strategy - capex and operational overhead light.
>3 GW mid-to-late-stage solar and 6.2 GWh storage pipeline across Europe, U.S. and China. Strong track record in project development and experienced management team across U.S. and Europe.
Strategic IPPs with favorable solar PPAs - help provide stable cashflow stream.
Solid Financial Performance
Sound financial health with bottom-line focus.
Strong balance sheet.
ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Score