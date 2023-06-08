Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emeren Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

EMEREN GROUP LTD

(SOL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20:14 2023-06-08 am EDT
3.575 USD   -1.52%
10:50aEmeren : Corporate Presentation June 2023
PU
06/02Asian Equities Rally to Close Out Strong Week in Friday Trading
MT
06/01Emeren Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emeren : Corporate Presentation June 2023

06/08/2023 | 10:50am EDT
© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Overview

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

EMEREN GROUP

Emeren is a leading global solar project developer and operator, with local professional teams in Europe, North America, and Asia. Emeren's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and flourishing markets, specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has an industry-leading position.

Emeren is committed to streamlining solar projects with knowledge and assets for a faster implementation and an increased adoption.

Our vision is to leverage solar development to realize a brighter, cleaner future for the benefit of People, Profit and Planet.

03

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Content

Emeren at a Glance

04

Investment Thesis

05

06

CEO Statement

07

Meet the Team

Rebranding

08

Our Values

09

Our Business Models

10

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

Value Creation

11

Focused Business Activities

12

Our Global Presence

13

Frontier Markets

24

Sustainability

25

Financial Results

32

04

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Emeren at a Glance

18+ years

Founded in 2005

3 continents

Regional offices in Europe,

North America, and China

>3 GW

Mid-to-late stage project pipeline

258 MW

Operational assets under management

6.2 GWh

Storage Pipeline

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

+2% y/y

Revenue growth 2022

$61.3 million

Revenue 2022

$6.7 million

EBITDA 2022

$107.1 million

Cash and Cash Equivalents (CCE) 2022

192 MW

Monetized projects in 2022

05

© 2023 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Investment Thesis

Reading the market and mitigating the threats.

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

Accelerating Global Solar Adoption

Drives TAM expansion

Climate change and global energy crisis accelerating renewable energy transition globally. Supportive energy policies and incentive programs provide demand tailwind.

Cost of solar power at grid parity with traditional energy sources.

Unique, Asset-light Model with Strong Competitive Advantages

Focus on high-margin development projects and opportunistic IPP assets in favorable pricing and clean energy policy markets: U.S., Europe, and China.

Focus on small sized projects and NTP strategy - capex and operational overhead light.

>3 GW mid-to-late-stage solar and 6.2 GWh storage pipeline across Europe, U.S. and China. Strong track record in project development and experienced management team across U.S. and Europe.

Strategic IPPs with favorable solar PPAs - help provide stable cashflow stream.

Solid Financial Performance

Sound financial health with bottom-line focus.

Strong balance sheet.

ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Score

Disclaimer

Emeren Group Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 160 M - -
Net income 2023 24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,91x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,63 $
Average target price 10,13 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
