Emeren : Corporate Presentation June 2023

Emeren Group Ltd. - Corporate Presentation 2023

EMEREN GROUP

Emeren is a leading global solar project developer and operator, with local professional teams in Europe, North America, and Asia. Emeren's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and flourishing markets, specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has an industry-leading position.

Emeren is committed to streamlining solar projects with knowledge and assets for a faster implementation and an increased adoption.

Our vision is to leverage solar development to realize a brighter, cleaner future for the benefit of People, Profit and Planet.