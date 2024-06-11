© 2024 Emeren Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever you read a statement that is not simply a statement of historical fact (such as when the Company describes what it "believes," "plans," "expects" or "anticipates" will occur, what "will" or "could" happen, and other similar statements), you must remember that the Company's expectations may not be correct, even though it believes that they are reasonable. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are mainly related to the Company's continuing operations and you may not be able to compare such information with the Company's past performance or results. The Company does not guarantee that the forward-looking statements will happen as described or that they will happen at all. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation, beyond that required by law, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, even though the Company's situation may change in the future. As forward- looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Overview

EMEREN GROUP

Emeren is a leading global renewable energy project developer and operator, with local professional teams in Europe, North America, and Asia. Emeren's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and flourishing markets, specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has an industry-leading position.

Emeren is committed to streamlining solar projects, including solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, as well as leveraging Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, with knowledge and assets for a faster implementation and an increased adoption.

Our vision is to leverage solar development to realize a brighter, cleaner future for the benefit of People, Profit and Planet.

Content

Emeren at a Glance

Investment Thesis

CEO Statement

Meet the Team

Rebranding

Our Values

Our Business Models

Value Creation

Focused Business Activities

Our Global Presence

Frontier Markets

Sustainability

Financial Results

Emeren at a Glance

18+ years

Founded in 2005

3 continents

Regional offices in Europe,

North America, and China

>2.6 GW

Advanced-stage solar project pipeline

~265 MW

Operational assets under management

>12 GWh

Advanced-stage storage project pipeline

71% y/y

Revenue growth 2023

$104.7M

Revenue 2023

$6.0M

Adjusted EBITDA 2023

$70.2M

Cash and Cash Equivalents as end of 2023

~822 MW

Monetized projects in 2023

$14.8M

Revenue Q1 2024

27.2%

Gross Margin Q1 2024

$1.2M

Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2024

$0.7M

Operating Loss Q1 2024

$55.1M

Cash and Cash Equivalents as end of Q1 2024

Investment Thesis

Reading the market and mitigating the threats.

Accelerating Global Solar Adoption

Drives TAM expansion

Climate change and global energy crisis accelerating renewable energy transition globally. Supportive energy policies and incentive programs provide demand tailwind.

Cost of solar power at grid parity with traditional energy sources.

Unique, Asset-light Model with Strong Competitive Advantages

Focus on high-margin development projects and opportunistic IPP assets in favorable pricing and clean energy policy markets: U.S., Europe, and China.

Focus on small sized projects and NTP strategy - capex and operational overhead light. >3.1 GW advanced-stage solar and >20 GWh advanced-stage storage pipeline across Europe, U.S. and China.

Strong track record in project development and experienced management team across U.S. and Europe.

Strategic IPPs with favorable solar PPAs - help provide stable cashflow stream.

Solid Financial Performance

Sound financial health with bottom-line focus.

Strong balance sheet.

ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Score

CEO Statement

In Emeren, we are driven by a deep sense of purpose to create a sustainable future for the generations to come by harnessing the power of renewables.

As a global solar energy developer and operator, we recognize the immense responsibility that we have in the transition towards a low-carbon economy, and we are strongly committed in investing in innovation and technological advancements to deliver best-in-class power plants.

Our company is growing and evolving, but our commitment to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve, remains unchanged.

Yumin Liu

Emeren Group CEO

Meet the Team

Himanshu Shah

Chairman

Founder, President, and CIO of Shah Capital with over 30 years in global capital markets.

Board Roles: Former Director at Vitamin Shoppe; current Chairman of Marius Pharmaceuticals.

Holds over 27% of Emeren Group Ltd, emphasizing long-term commitment.

Yumin Liu

Chief Executive Officer

More than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology.

Served as Vice President of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar, President of Recurrent Energy and President at GCL Solar Energy.

Mac Moore

EVP for North America

More than 20 years of experience in the solar energy industry, with management roles at BP Solar, Conergy, and Schott Solar.

Prior to joining Emeren, he was Vice President, Business Development for GCL Solar Energy.

Ke Chen

Chief Financial Officer

More than 13 years of experience in the global capital markets, including investing in solar industry globally.

He brings both capital market insight and strategic expertise to the Emeren Group Ltd.

Simon Cheah

Chief Investment Officer - EVP for Europe

20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking and over 13 years in solar energy industry. Worked for Peridot Solar UK, P&T Global Renewable Energy, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar, Deutsche Bank and Barclays Bank.

Kaikai Zhang

EVP for China

Over 20 years in renewable energy, investments, and financing; additional 15 years in investment and financing.

Previously served as diverse Leadership Roles: Financing specialist at Cosco; managerial and executive positions at XMXYG's various financial subsidiaries; Deputy General Manager for Huiji Fund and Huixin Minrong.

Rebranding

As of January 30th, 2023, ReneSola Ltd has rebranded to become Emeren Group Ltd

New name, logo, tagline and website Stock symbol will remain as SOL

With new identity, Emeren acknowledges current strategies and continues driving towards a more sustainable future

Emeren stands for Empowering Renewables. Our innovative and experienced approach, positions us to take on new challenges within the complex framework of the global energy sector. With our commitment to continued business growth, our new identity has been designed to execute today with an eye toward tomorrow. Applying clean, minimal concepts, there is an emphasis on light, using transparency as a design element we aim to emphasize our integrity, while expressing our optimism, ambition, and goal to contribute to a greener future.

A growing business. An evolved global identity.

Our Values

As a leader in sustainable green energy projects globally for the benefit of people, profit and planet, we are a reflection of our values.

Creativity

We think big and creatively, solving the complex problems in solar to fund, develop and scale solutions that work.

Collaboration

Quality communication across multifunctional channels with partners, customers, and regulators, makes us a pleasure to work with.

Commitment

We see things through from start to finish, applying our experience to guide our process to execute on projects swiftly and efficiently.

Integrity

Rooted in sustainability, we prioritize honesty and transparency.

Our decisions are driven by desirable outcomes for all.

JEDI

Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion: the core to who we are as an organization, fostering community by amplifying diverse perspectives and breaking detrimental barriers.

