STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Emeren's efforts to integrate ESG considerations into its business operations, showcasing the positive impact the Company has had on the environment and society. It covers the fiscal year 2022, highlighting the Company's global operations and, where applicable, providing historical context to demonstrate progress over time. To ensure accuracy, comprehensiveness, and comparability, Emeren has prepared the report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Highlights in Emeren's 2022 ESG Report include:

Comprehensive Governance, Social, and Environmental Policies: Emeren has implemented over 20 robust policies across governance, social, and environmental areas, ensuring a holistic and responsible approach to business practices and decision-making.

Positive Impact of Solar Energy Production: In 2022, the Company produced approximately 244 GWh of solar energy, equivalent to reducing 52,948 metric tons of CO2 or removing 21,217 average cars from the road. This contributes to a more sustainable energy landscape and aids in the transition to renewable energy sources.

Commitment to Employee Training and Continuous Learning: Emeren is focused on the continuous training and development of its employees, fostering a culture of constant learning and professional growth. In 2022, the Company conducted a total of 931 hours of training for its staff.

Continuous Advancement of Diversity and Inclusion: Operating as a global entity with offices spanning Europe , North America , and Asia, Emeren remains dedicated to maintaining equal opportunities across all organizational levels. Notably, the proportion of female employees increased from 39% to 41.8% in 2022.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, "Our 2022 ESG Report not only ensures transparency in our operations but also serves as a valuable tool for identifying opportunities for improvement. It inspires our organization to enhance efficiency and pinpoint areas for growth. We recognize the significance of reporting, managing, and advancing our ESG metrics within the renewable energy industry, a leading sector in sustainability. Therefore, our report stands as proof of our dedication to leading the way in ESG best practices."

