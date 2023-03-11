Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emeren Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

EMEREN GROUP LTD

(SOL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
4.240 USD   -0.93%
03/09Emeren : 35th Annual Roth Conference Presentation
PU
03/06Emeren to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023
PR
03/01Emeren to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emeren Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

03/11/2023 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAMFORD, Conn., March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank.

About Emeren Group Ltd
Emeren Group Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams in more than 10 countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emeren-issues-statement-regarding-silicon-valley-bank-301769600.html

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about EMEREN GROUP LTD
03/09Emeren : 35th Annual Roth Conference Presentation
PU
03/06Emeren to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023
PR
03/01Emeren to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
PR
02/09ReneSola Ltd will Change its Name to Emeren Group Ltd
CI
02/01Emeren Announces Appointment of Marcum Asia as Auditor
PR
01/30Renesola Changes Name to Emeren Group
MT
01/30ReneSola Power Announces Rebranding and Changes Name to Emeren
PR
01/30Renesola : Power Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2021
PU
01/25Online Stocks, Financial Firms Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/19Tech, Bank Stocks Lift Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMEREN GROUP LTD
More recommendations