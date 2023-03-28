Emeren : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q4 & FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

March 28, 2023

Q4Q3& RFeYs2u2ltsFinancial and Operational Highlights

Full Year 2022

• Revenue increased 2% y/y to $81.4 million from $79.7 million

• Gross margin of 30.1% above high end of guidance range

• EBITDA was $17.4 million vs. $17.7 million EBITDA in 2021

• Net income was $5.9 million vs. $6.9 million net income in 2021

Q4 2022

• Revenue of $40.8 million, up 41% q/q and 79% y/y

• Revenue was below our guidance range due to project delays in the U.S. and Italy

• GAAP gross margin of 27.2%, above high end of guidance range

• EBITDA was $8.3 million, up 24% q/q and higher than $0.7 million in Q4 2021

• Net income was $4.8 million, up 64% q/q and higher than net loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2021

2022 Operational Highlights

• Monetized approximately 192 MWs of solar projects

• Grew project pipeline to a record 3.0 GWs

• Acquired 50 MWp solar farm in Branston, U.K.

• Acquired Emeren, a utility scale solar and battery storage project developer in Italy

• Commercialized first inaugural IPP project in Hungary

• Grew solar storage pipeline to 1.5 GWs

Mid-to-late Stage Project Pipeline (MW)

Europe 2,161

U.S. 742

China 169

Total 3,072

IPP Assets (MW)

Europe 60

U.S. 24

China DG 168

Total 252

Storage Pipeline (MW)

U.S. 700

Europe 800

Total

As of December 31, 2022

1,500

Mid-to-late Stage Project Development Pipeline by Country

Country Total MW Expected Sale/IPP Business Model Poland 701 2023-2025 IPP Hungary 91 2023 RTB + EPC Sale U.K. 214 2024-2026 RTB Sale Spain 201 2023-2025 RTB Sale Germany 81 2024-2026 RTB Sale France 168 2023-2026 RTB Sale Italy 705 2023-2026 RTB Sale U.S. 742 2023-2026 NTP Sale China 169 2023-2024 COD Sale/IPP

Note: As of December 31, 2022

Global IPP Assets

As of December 31, 2022

252 MW Projects in Operation