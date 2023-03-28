Advanced search
    SOL   US75971T3014

EMEREN GROUP LTD

(SOL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
4.180 USD   +3.47%
Emeren : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

03/28/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Q4 & FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

March 28, 2023

SOL LISTED NYSE

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever you read a statement that is not simply a statement of historical fact (such as when the Company describes what it "believes," "plans," "expects" or "anticipates" will occur, what "will" or "could" happen, and other similar statements), you must remember that the Company's expectations may not be correct, even though it believes that they are reasonable. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are mainly related to the Company's continuing operations and you may not be able to compare such information with the Company's past performance or results. The Company does not guarantee that the forward-looking statements will happen as described or that they will happen at all. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation, beyond that required by law, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, even though the Company's situation may change in the future. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Q4Q3& RFeYs2u2ltsFinancial and Operational Highlights

Full Year 2022

  • Revenue increased 2% y/y to $81.4 million from $79.7 million

  • Gross margin of 30.1% above high end of guidance range

  • EBITDA was $17.4 million vs. $17.7 million EBITDA in 2021

  • Net income was $5.9 million vs. $6.9 million net income in 2021

Q4 2022

  • Revenue of $40.8 million, up 41% q/q and 79% y/y

  • Revenue was below our guidance range due to project delays in the U.S. and Italy

  • GAAP gross margin of 27.2%, above high end of guidance range

  • EBITDA was $8.3 million, up 24% q/q and higher than $0.7 million in Q4 2021

  • Net income was $4.8 million, up 64% q/q and higher than net loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2021

2022 Operational Highlights

  • Monetized approximately 192 MWs of solar projects

  • Grew project pipeline to a record 3.0 GWs

  • Acquired 50 MWp solar farm in Branston, U.K.

  • Acquired Emeren, a utility scale solar and battery storage project developer in Italy

  • Commercialized first inaugural IPP project in Hungary

  • Grew solar storage pipeline to 1.5 GWs

Mid-to-late Stage Project Pipeline (MW)

Europe 2,161

U.S. 742

China 169

Total 3,072

IPP Assets (MW)

Europe 60

U.S. 24

China DG 168

Total 252

Storage Pipeline (MW)

U.S. 700

Europe 800

Total

As of December 31, 2022

1,500

Mid-to-late Stage Project Development Pipeline by Country

Country

Total MW

Expected Sale/IPP

Business Model

Poland

701

2023-2025

IPP

Hungary

91

2023

RTB + EPC Sale

U.K.

214

2024-2026

RTB Sale

Spain

201

2023-2025

RTB Sale

Germany

81

2024-2026

RTB Sale

France

168

2023-2026

RTB Sale

Italy

705

2023-2026

RTB Sale

U.S.

742

2023-2026

NTP Sale

China

169

2023-2024

COD Sale/IPP

NYSE: SOLNote: As of December 31, 2022

Global IPP Assets

As of December 31, 2022

252 MW

Projects in Operation

  • Operate projects in well-developed regions

  • Favorable FIT/PPAs

  • Targeting 100 MWs in Europe by end of 2023

Disclaimer

Emeren Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 20:16:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 87,2 M - -
Net income 2022 5,75 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart EMEREN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Emeren Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMEREN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Average target price 10,13 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yumin Liu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ke Chen Chief Financial Officer
Himanshu Harshad Shah Chairman
Wee Seng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin David Howard Bloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMEREN GROUP LTD-9.73%244
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.69%5 205
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.48.20%3 898
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.22.90%1 507
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-28.70%968
CADELER A/S10.83%801
