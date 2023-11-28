EMERGE Commerce Ltd. is a Canada-based acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands. The Company's subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide its members with access to pet products, premium meat/grocery, and golf. The Company offers merchants and other third-party advertisers a platform to display online advertisements within its e-commerce marketplaces. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co and WholesalePet.com. Its brands connect consumers shopping online with merchants seeking new and repeat customers. The Company's subsidiaries include Emerge Brands Inc., Emerge US Holdings LLC, truLOCAL Inc., truLOCAL US., Inc., Carnivore Club, LLC, Retail Store Networks, Inc., and Athletesvideo Ltd., among others.

Sector Internet Services