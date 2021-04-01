Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emergent BioSolutions Inc.    EBS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Company Statement: Emergent BioSolutions Statement on Status of Current Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine at Company's Baltimore Bayview Facility

04/01/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Emergent, safety and quality are our top priorities. Our Bayview facility has been designed and validated to meet all current Good Manufacturing Practices. In addition, there are rigorous quality checks throughout our vaccine manufacturing processes, and through these checks a single batch of drug substance was identified that did not meet specifications and our rigorous quality standards. We isolated this batch and it will be disposed of properly.

Importantly, the quality control systems worked as designed to detect and isolate this single batch.

Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological process.

We continue to manufacture in support of our customers and the U.S. government, and we remain confident in our ability to meet the FDA requirements. We are very proud of the role Emergent team is playing in support of the response to COVID-19 and look forward to continuing to do our part to help stem this pandemic.

Disclaimer

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
02:22pCOMPANY STATEMENT : Emergent BioSolutions Statement on Status of Current Manufac..
PU
10:52aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
AQ
10:20aUPDATE : Johnson & Johnson on Track for 2021 Vaccine Delivery Goals Despite Drop..
MT
01:43aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : On Track to Meet Vaccine Targets Even After Spoiled Batch
MT
03/31JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
AQ
03/31J&J Says Covid-19 Vaccine Ingredient Batch Didn't Meet Quality Standards -- 2..
DJ
03/31J&J Says Covid-19 Vaccine Batch Didn't Meet Quality Standards -- Update
DJ
03/31J&J Says Covid-19 Vaccine Batch Didn't Meet Quality Standards
DJ
03/31Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Delayed by U.S. Factory Mix-u..
DJ
03/11ASTRAZENECA  : Europe clears J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine as roll-out falt..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 020 M - -
Net income 2021 447 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 952 M 4 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 111,00 $
Last Close Price 92,91 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert G. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen L. Smith Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.3.69%4 813
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.43%434 423
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.15%279 470
PFIZER, INC.-1.90%201 428
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.76%194 733
NOVARTIS AG-3.44%193 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ