A wing of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Emergent BioSolutions a 10-year contract worth up to $704 million for the development and production of an Ebola virus treatment.

The Gaithersburg, Md.-based biotechnology company Monday that the contract comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the department's Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

The contract calls for the advanced development, manufacturing scale-up and procurement of Ebanga, a licensed treatment for Ebola virus disease.

