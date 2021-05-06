Log in
Emergent BioSolutions to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:00am EDT

05/06/2021 | 06:30am EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT.  

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING
As described in the proxy materials, stockholders of record as of the record date of March 25, 2021 are eligible to participate in and ask questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EBS2021 and entering their 16-digit Control Number provided on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice received from the Company to log into this website. Only one stockholder per 16-digit Control Number can access the Virtual Annual Meeting.

Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares.  

Those without a Control Number may attend as guests in listen-only mode and will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting.

ALL PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOG IN AND ACCESS THE WEBCAST 15 MINUTES BEFORE THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS.

Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Virtual Annual Meeting, including how to demonstrate your ownership of the Company’s common stock as of the record date, are available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EBS2021.

A replay of the audio webcast will be made available on the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
burrowsr@ebsi.com   

Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Director, Media Relations
hartwigm@ebsi.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
