  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBS   US29089Q1058

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
32.17 USD   -2.40%
05/27U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
05/27EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Emergent Biosolutions Shares Rise Further Monday as Countries Report Monkeypox Cases
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

06/02/2022 | 08:21am EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1X1 Conference
    June 2, 2022
  • NYSE Healthcare & Technology Virtual Investor Access Day
    June 8, 2022

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 20 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared, just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
burrowsr@ebsi.com  

Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Senior Director, Media Relations
mediarelations@ebsi.com


