May 1 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions said on Wednesday that it would cut about 300 jobs across all areas of the company and shut down several manufacturing facilities as part of a restructuring plan.

Emergent has been seeking to cut costs and pivot away from its contract manufacturing business due to sluggish demand.

It cut its workforce by 400 employees last year and scaled back operations at some its facilities to focus on core products such as overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)